(LOOTPRESS) – Lana Del Rey has proven herself in recent years to be one of the most prolific consistent workers in the pop music industry, never going more than a couple of years without releasing new material and dropping two full-length projects in 2021 alone in the form of Chemtrails over the Country Club in March and Blue Banisters in October. The artist formerly known as Lizzy Grant reemerged on the scene Wednesday with the release of a brand-new single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”

15 DAYS AGO