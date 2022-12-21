Read full article on original website
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Lana Del Rey releases new song ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ announces new album
(LOOTPRESS) – Lana Del Rey has proven herself in recent years to be one of the most prolific consistent workers in the pop music industry, never going more than a couple of years without releasing new material and dropping two full-length projects in 2021 alone in the form of Chemtrails over the Country Club in March and Blue Banisters in October. The artist formerly known as Lizzy Grant reemerged on the scene Wednesday with the release of a brand-new single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Alanis Morissette Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover
You oughta know that baby Jesus’s birthday is on the way! On Friday, Alanis Morissette released a sweet rendition of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy.” The track opens with a gentle twinkling sound before Morissette’s powerful vocals begin over the song’s classic melody. The track’s silly cover art would’ve placed Morissette at a seemingly tropical nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. (10/10 photoshopping skills.) The official cover comes three years after she sang the beloved holiday song “You Oughta Know” while busking at an NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. “Nobody knows about this....
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
1 Rock Star Hated Led Zeppelin, but His Angry Tirade Missed the Mark
One rock star hated Led Zeppelin and didn’t hold back when discussing Jimmy Page’s guitar playing.
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn't have to worry about aging unlike other actors in Hollywood: 'My stuff's going to sag and fall and I will be fine'
In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, Goldberg said she escaped criticism other actors have received.
'That '90s Show' Trailer: A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg
The Netflix sequel to "That '70s Show" brings back blunts, beer and the basement.
The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''
The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
Ringo Starr Said Drummers Aren’t ‘Treated Like Human Beings’
Ringo Starr said drummers are treated like second-class citizens but that didn't stop him from being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.
Lars Ulrich once gave Machine Head’s Robb Flynn some hard-hitting advice: “The world is going to hate you sometimes”
Machine Head's Robb Flynn says a few words from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped him through some tough times
Watch Amon Amarth's video for Oden Owns You All
Amon Amarth release video for Oden Owns You All, taken from latest album The Great Heathen Army
Weezer Has You Seeing Technicolor Pups With Trippy 'I Want A Dog' Video
This is the band's latest single from the final installment of their SZNS project.
