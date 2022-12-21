ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

Lana Del Rey releases new song ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ announces new album

(LOOTPRESS) – Lana Del Rey has proven herself in recent years to be one of the most prolific consistent workers in the pop music industry, never going more than a couple of years without releasing new material and dropping two full-length projects in 2021 alone in the form of Chemtrails over the Country Club in March and Blue Banisters in October. The artist formerly known as Lizzy Grant reemerged on the scene Wednesday with the release of a brand-new single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover

You oughta know that baby Jesus’s birthday is on the way! On Friday, Alanis Morissette released a sweet rendition of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy.” The track opens with a gentle twinkling sound before Morissette’s powerful vocals begin over the song’s classic melody. The track’s silly cover art would’ve placed Morissette at a seemingly tropical nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. (10/10 photoshopping skills.) The official cover comes three years after she sang the beloved holiday song “You Oughta Know” while busking at an NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. “Nobody knows about this....
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Frank Mastropolo

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

