Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition
Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
Swirled brownies make a simple dessert even better
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chewy (or cakey), fudgy, deeply chocolate-y, and preferably crinkly topped, brownies just do it better than any other sweet treat I can think of. As flawless as they are, there's a little something you can do to make brownies even better. Enter the swirl.
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Rugelach Cookie Recipe
Rugelach has a rich cream cheese dough and a sweet fruity and nutty filling that gets rolled into crescent shapes and baked until flaky and delicious!. If you love cream cheese cookie doughs, our sugar cookie cut out recipe is the BEST. Holds it’s shape and tastes amazing. Or give our simple kolachky recipe a try next.
Cheers for Christmas Cookie Recipes!
Cream first 3 ingredients; add rest of ingredients except pie filling and mix well. Put cookies on trays and make an indentation in each cookie; add 1 teaspoon filling in each cookie indentation. Bake at 350 F for 10 minutes. Cool and glaze. For glaze:. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar.
Gingerbread Pine Cones
Combine butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and molasses in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat with an electric mixer (or the stand mixer) until creamy. Add ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt; beat until smooth. Add all-purpose flour and pastry flour; beat to combine. Divide the dough in half and press it flat. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Crock Pot Bread Pudding
A tasty, classic dessert, this Crock Pot Bread Pudding is made with bread, cream and spices that all blend perfectly together and topped with a warm vanilla sauce!. Did you know you can make bread pudding in the crock pot? Mix it all together in the slow cooker, cover, then let it do the work! It couldn't be easier! I use my slow cooker a lot during the holidays and this one is nice to put on since it makes the house smell so good while it cooks away. You can have it for breakfast, brunch or dessert! Drizzle it with some of the amazing vanilla sauce and you have yourself a recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds!
Oregon Blueberry Brown Sugar Ginger Ramekin Cakes
Everything is better with a boost of blue! Chef Leif Benson joined us to share a delicious holiday dessert you can make with Oregon Blueberries. Oregon Blueberries are frozen straight from the farm and available at your local grocers. For more information on Oregon Blueberries and other great recipes, click here!
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown shares recipes from her brand-new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
