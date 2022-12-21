ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars

It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team

Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger

The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m told the Giants... The post Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Giants land outfielder Michael Conforto, another Boras client

The Carlos Correa saga will stick with the Giants for years, but in the aftermath this week, they never had any concern about their ability to land another Scott Boras client. Before Correa's new deal with the Mets was even finalized, they did. Boras goes where the the best deal...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect

A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. This move helps the Jays balance out their...
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

The 17 funniest sports moments of 2022 you probably already forgot

It’s easy to get caught up in the drama of sports and forget just how silly it is. Billions of dollars spent and made so grown adults get to play recess games. Throughout the year, we kept an eye out for the things that made us laugh, from drunk fans setting several cars on fire at a tailgate, to thousands of people demanding a bird be named after a dick joke.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges

A new detail about Carlos Correa’s planned press conference with the San Francisco Giants demonstrates just how late in the process the deal between the two sides fell apart. The Giants had scheduled Correa’s introductory press conference for Tuesday, but called it off at the last minute due to a concern about Correa’s medical history.... The post Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

