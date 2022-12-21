ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time: A year of Evanston photos

To those celebrating Christmas and those who do not, we send warm, merry wishes. From now through Jan. 2 the RoundTable will be sending out shorter newsletters to keep in touch over the holiday week. Today, Richard Cahan celebrates one year of his photo series, At This Time (he took...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Parishioners sing “Silent Night, Holy Night” at Christmas Eve candlelight service in the First Congregation Church of Evanston. “We gather in this place on this night to remember how God so loved the world,” said Rev. Jason W. Coulter, pastor of the church at 1445 Hinman Avenue. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time: This is who we are, this is where we stand

We started At This Time, the RoundTable’s photo column, one year ago. I’ve been a picture editor all of my professional life, but I’ve never worked as a paid photographer. I’ve taken thousands of family photos and figured I could capture life in Evanston. But I wasn’t certain. It’s like a choreographer who wants to try a year as a dancer.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Michael Kellams: Snowy, silent night

We were warned: a winter storm was coming. It hit Thursday afternoon, complete with snow, subzero temperatures and blowing winds. Photographer Michael Kellams, whose work can be viewed at thatphotodad.com, seemed to stroll through Evanston with camera and produced a panorama of black and white images as stark and stunning as a Frank Capra movie.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Good Friday morning, Evanston. Hope you’re keeping warm. Photographer Michael Kellams strolled through Evanston with camera in hand on Thursday to capture black and white images as stark and stunning as a Frank Capra movie. His pictures of cold are silent, haunting, dramatic and deceptive – in making a life-threatening storm look so beautiful.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Deadly subzero temperatures and icy winds descend on area

A dangerous winter storm rolled into the area Thursday, dumping several inches of snow on Evanston in the evening and bringing severe winds and subzero temperatures capable of causing frost bite to anyone venturing outside for more than a few minutes. And it’s likely things will not let up through...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Latinos in search of new president in 2023

Since 2017, the group Evanston Latinos has worked to amplify the voices of the city’s Latinx community, and Rebeca Mendoza was the face of the nonprofits efforts. She translated the city’s Covid medical information, resources and restrictions into Spanish to share with the Spanish-speaking community on Facebook. Mendoza secured grants to continue outreach. All the while carving more space for the city’s undocumented and immigrant families.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Arctic temps are hazardous to pets too

Frigid temperatures aren’t just dangerous for humans – they affect animals, too. It’s crucial for pet owners to keep their pets indoors for the next 48 hours or so, explained Evanston Animal Shelter Executive Director Vicky Pasenko. “People really, really need to bring them inside during this...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits rival New Trier takes the win

Everybody’s scoring average took a hit on a chilly Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. That’s what happens when both basketball teams rise to the occasion and play man-to-man defense at an elite level as part of the rivalry matchup between Evanston and New Trier. In a game where...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS girls basketball: Wildkits fall to New Trier

Until the day – and right now it seems a long time coming – the Evanston’s girls basketball team is at full strength physically, head coach Brittanny Johnson will have to rely on players who might not be ready for prime time yet. Rival New Trier High...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy