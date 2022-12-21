Since 2017, the group Evanston Latinos has worked to amplify the voices of the city’s Latinx community, and Rebeca Mendoza was the face of the nonprofits efforts. She translated the city’s Covid medical information, resources and restrictions into Spanish to share with the Spanish-speaking community on Facebook. Mendoza secured grants to continue outreach. All the while carving more space for the city’s undocumented and immigrant families.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO