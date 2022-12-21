ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Two months after Lambert Wilson’s death, officials remain silent

Update: Shortly after press time Dec. 20, the Jackson County Clerk of Court released an order sealing the 911 records for an additional 30 days. The order was filed at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20, 31 hours after the previous sealing order had lifted and The Smoky Mountain News had submitted a renewed request to obtain them. The order, which this time was released as a public document, places both the 911 records and the state’s petition to seal them under seal.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
Smoky Mountain Times

Frederick Scott Lambert

Frederick Scott Lambert cherished Dad, Pop, Pop-pop, 94, died Friday, December 9 at his home in Cherokee, NC. He retired from the Cherokee Boys Club after 26 years as the Garage Manager. He was the son of the late Jesse Brisco and Minnie Etta Stiles Lambert. In addition to his...
CHEROKEE, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Infant with serious injuries leads to arrest of man, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after an infant was treated at a hospital for serious injuries, including broken bones, deputies said Thursday. Detective Billie Brown, with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, said David Ochoa Ocampo, 22, is charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. A.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
brianhornback.com

Halls 12/22/2022 Murder Suspect Arrested! But Why Was He Out of Jail?

Yesterday was an intense time in the Halls community of Knox County, TN! You see a man attempted to shop lift ammo from the community Rural King and in the struggle with an employee a shot was fired and the employee is dead. All this happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 am today 12/23/2022 Knox County Sheriffs Department took the suspect into custody.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy