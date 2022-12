Tonya Sue “Toni” Relph, age 64 of Altoona, Kansas passed away in the early morning of December 20, 2022. Toni was born June 20, 1958, in Fredonia, Kansas, to Raymond and Viona (Payne) Bumgarner. She grew up alongside 2 sisters, Kathy and Lisa. She attended Fredonia High School, graduating in the class of 1976.

