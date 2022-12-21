Read full article on original website
William Burger
William Burger 93 died December 19, 2022, at the Linn Nursing Home. He was born on April 7, 1929, in Clay Center, the son of Karl and Stella (Jacobs) Burger. He married Elna Bott on January 6, 1952. They made their home and farmed in rural Palmer. Elna preceded him in death on March 8, 2016. William was a member of the St John Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as an elder, trustee and the men’s club. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters and 5 brothers.
Shirley Goodman-Davis
Shirley Goodman-Davis, 82 died December 20, 2022, in Concordia, KS. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Topeka, the daughter of George and Mary (Evans) Morris. Shirley made her home in Clay Center where she worked at Kents Café and Cedar Court Restaurant. She also lived in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CA before returning to Kansas in 2021. In her free time, Shirley loved to crochet, spend time with her dog and watch scary movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a grandson, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, two sisters and three brothers.
Darrell Lee Craig
Darrell Lee Craig, 75, of Manhattan, Friday, December 16th, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Manhattan and had worked for the Schram Chrysler-Dodge Dealership and at Ft. Riley as a mechanic with the civil service division. The family request donations to Terry C. Johnson Center for Basic...
