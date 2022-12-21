Shirley Goodman-Davis, 82 died December 20, 2022, in Concordia, KS. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Topeka, the daughter of George and Mary (Evans) Morris. Shirley made her home in Clay Center where she worked at Kents Café and Cedar Court Restaurant. She also lived in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CA before returning to Kansas in 2021. In her free time, Shirley loved to crochet, spend time with her dog and watch scary movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a grandson, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, two sisters and three brothers.

CONCORDIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO