Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
2 New England towns among the 10 most beautiful in the US, The Travel says
One town in New England is being named the most beautiful in the country. Another town in New England follows closely behind. The Travel compiled a list of the “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The U.S. As Of 2022.” The travel website looked to highlight beautiful small towns in the country that some might miss when traveling.
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
travelnoire.com
Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023
Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...
Friends, Family and Chance to Make Husky History Await Polk in Texas
The UW wide receiver heads home to play in the Alamo Bowl.
Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office...
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
Kraft invites Jerry Edmond into his suite for Patriots-Bengals
FOXBORO -- When Robert Kraft saw the video of Patriots fan Jerry Edmond keeping his cool while being heckled in Las Vegas last weekend, he knew that he had to get Edmond to Saturday's home game against the Bengals. But Kraft had another surprise waiting for Edmond on Christmas Eve.Kraft greeted Edmond inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the Week 16 matchup, and praised him for the way that he handled an unruly Raiders fan after New England's devastating Week 15 loss at Allegiant Stadium. While that fan got into Edmond's face to celebrate the last-second Raiders win, Edmond stood and...
Comments / 0