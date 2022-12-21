GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football announced a class of 26 new recruits on Wednesday, a class that ranked 29th nationally and fifth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. As Fitz explains, the K-State program captured a Big 12 title this season with classes that measure well below that, so this is an exciting sign for the future of the program. And that Big 12 title may have helped Chris Klieman's program land a pair of notable players on signing day.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO