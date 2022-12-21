Read full article on original website
K-State’s Best Class Since 2004 is a Reason to be Excited
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman had this to say about his 2023 signing class on Wednesday, a message that he posted to Twitter after signing all 26 verbal commitments on the first day of the early signing period. “So excited for this group right here. The best in...
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football recruiting ends with a surge for an impressive class
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football announced a class of 26 new recruits on Wednesday, a class that ranked 29th nationally and fifth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. As Fitz explains, the K-State program captured a Big 12 title this season with classes that measure well below that, so this is an exciting sign for the future of the program. And that Big 12 title may have helped Chris Klieman's program land a pair of notable players on signing day.
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘I call her baby’: How a Kansas mechanic brought a 1969 Camaro back to life
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out a rare piece of muscle car history at a Manhattan museum. 27 News spoke with Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations and curator at Midwest Dream Car Collection, about their newest addition: a 1969 Camaro Z11 RS/SS convertible. This classic piece of American […]
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
NCKL Winter Recap
The Wamego Lady Raiders basketball team is the lone team that remains undefeated in the North Central League as the league enters the 2022 Christmas break. The Marysville Bulldog boys sit atop of the boys’ NCKL standings after suffering just one loss on the season, the Wamego Raider boys also sit with a single loss as the teams take a break until returning to action in 2023.
KSU Salina Students Lead Giving Tree Project,
Students, faculty, staff and administration at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus helped contribute gifts to local families in the campus’s first student-led Giving Tree project. According to the school, students involved with K-State Salina’s Student Governing Association helped create and lead the Giving Tree project, which...
Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Exclusive: Kansas Gov. on GOP supermajority, KHP plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is not slowing down on her agenda in the face of a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
2 sent to hospital after incident at Keystone oil spill cleanup site in Kansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital due to an incident at the Keystone oil spill cleanup site in Washington County, Kansas. Canadian-based TC Energy told 27 News on Tuesday that two people were taken to a hospital due to an abundance of caution. Both individuals have been assessed and released […]
World’s Largest Belt Buckle Unveiled
The world’s largest belt buckle has been unveiled. According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, at 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), Abilene, Kansas is now home to the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
