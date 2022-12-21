Read full article on original website
WNDU
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County have closed several roads, mostly in Granger, until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting. The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:. Bittersweet...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
casscountyonline.com
12/22/22: Single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 400 West north of US 24
Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire on County Road 400 West north of US 24. Sergeant Joe Gentile responded to the crash along with...
95.3 MNC
One injured, one dead after car crashes into semi on icy section of County Road 18
Icy roads factored into a serious injury crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 25000 block of County Road 18. Sheriff’s deputies say a 20-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound, then lost control on the ice and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic.
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
95.3 MNC
Male, dog, injured in shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
A male and a dog were hurt in a shooting in South Bend. Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of N. Huey Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent...
abc57.com
Travel advisory issued for Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
95.3 MNC
U.S postal worker arrested after crashing into tree
A U.S. postal worker was arrested after she struck a tree while behind the wheel of her postal truck. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, along Nutmeg Trail. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K. Haenes, 49, of Bremen. According to the police...
WNDU
Blizzard conditions in Berrien County
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 99, dies in South Chicago residential fire
CHICAGO - A 99-year-old was killed in a residential fire on the South Side Thursday night. Police say the victim was found by officers responding to a residential fire in South Chicago in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m. The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital...
