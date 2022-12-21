ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
WNDU

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

U.S postal worker arrested after crashing into tree

A U.S. postal worker was arrested after she struck a tree while behind the wheel of her postal truck. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, along Nutmeg Trail. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K. Haenes, 49, of Bremen. According to the police...
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Blizzard conditions in Berrien County

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 99, dies in South Chicago residential fire

CHICAGO - A 99-year-old was killed in a residential fire on the South Side Thursday night. Police say the victim was found by officers responding to a residential fire in South Chicago in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m. The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL

