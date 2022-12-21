Read full article on original website
What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
Follow Santa’s Progress Tonight with NORAD’s Live Santa Tracker
NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), tasked with protecting US & Canadian airspace will be tracking Santa's progress again this Christmas Eve. The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations "hotline."
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
