What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?

The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
Follow Santa’s Progress Tonight with NORAD’s Live Santa Tracker

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), tasked with protecting US & Canadian airspace will be tracking Santa's progress again this Christmas Eve. The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations "hotline."
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

