ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clayton Tribune

Rabun County gets in the Christmas spirit

Rabun County offered many family-oriented and fun activities for children to enjoy during the holiday season. From creating Gingerbread houses and collecting gifts at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia; having fun at the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce and Forward Rabun; enjoying the Christmas lights and miniature indoor village at FAITHs Christmas Village of Lights in Tiger; Wreaths Across America honoring the county's Confederate Veterans; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus around the county; and many other festivities in between, the holiday season was filled with happiness and cheer.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
wrwh.com

Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature

(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
Yahoo!

Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?

In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Man accused of stabbing family member in the face in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a relative in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle with attempted murder and driving under suspension. Deputies responded to a residence on Watersedge Road in regard to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, paramedics […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Smoky Mountain News

Two months after Lambert Wilson’s death, officials remain silent

Update: Shortly after press time Dec. 20, the Jackson County Clerk of Court released an order sealing the 911 records for an additional 30 days. The order was filed at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20, 31 hours after the previous sealing order had lifted and The Smoky Mountain News had submitted a renewed request to obtain them. The order, which this time was released as a public document, places both the 911 records and the state’s petition to seal them under seal.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy