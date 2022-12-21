Read full article on original website
The Clayton Tribune
Rabun County gets in the Christmas spirit
Rabun County offered many family-oriented and fun activities for children to enjoy during the holiday season. From creating Gingerbread houses and collecting gifts at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia; having fun at the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce and Forward Rabun; enjoying the Christmas lights and miniature indoor village at FAITHs Christmas Village of Lights in Tiger; Wreaths Across America honoring the county's Confederate Veterans; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus around the county; and many other festivities in between, the holiday season was filled with happiness and cheer.
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
wrwh.com
Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature
(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
Live Mountainside in this Luxurious, On-the-Market Clarkesville Cabin
Built in 2021, this luxurious home boasts 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a large bunkroom, perfect for hosting the holidays or large groups of family and friends.
WYFF4.com
Winds bring down trees, power lines; crews working to restore power to thousands
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds caused downed trees and power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and the Western North Carolina Mountains Friday morning. More than 32,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina were without power at the height of the outages, company spokesman Ryan Mosier said. He...
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
WJCL
South Carolina US Army veteran gets gift of lifetime: Paid-off mortgage
A South Carolina U.S. Army veteran and his family got a Christmas gift to remember this season after their mortgage was paid off by a group that honors first responders and military heroes. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage and renovated the Jonesville home of double-leg amputee...
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
accesswdun.com
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
Man accused of stabbing family member in the face in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a relative in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle with attempted murder and driving under suspension. Deputies responded to a residence on Watersedge Road in regard to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, paramedics […]
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Smoky Mountain News
Two months after Lambert Wilson’s death, officials remain silent
Update: Shortly after press time Dec. 20, the Jackson County Clerk of Court released an order sealing the 911 records for an additional 30 days. The order was filed at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20, 31 hours after the previous sealing order had lifted and The Smoky Mountain News had submitted a renewed request to obtain them. The order, which this time was released as a public document, places both the 911 records and the state’s petition to seal them under seal.
The Clayton Tribune
GBI assists Rabun with fatal stabbing investigation
DILLARD – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into the stabbing death of a Cartersville, Ga., man at a motel. April Sue Tate,…
