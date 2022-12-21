Read full article on original website
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
In Notre Dame Transfer Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma Landed 'Great Maturity, Natural Leadership'
Lacey's playing time dwindled in four seasons at Notre Dame, but he logged more than 600 snaps and represents a real need for a Sooner d-line gutted by attrition.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Breaking: Five-Star Safety Officially Flips Commitment For Second Time
On Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen surprised everyone in the college football world when he picked up an Oregon hat to announce where he would be playing his college football. Now Bowen, who had previously been committed to Notre Dame, has reversed course yet again. Bowen flipped his ...
“People are just not able to make ends meet,” Mega Christmas distribution helps northeast OKC
An Oklahoma City church embraced the Christmas spirit a little early to help those in need.
OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022
Brett Fieldcamp gives a rundown of the most notable Oklahoma City restaurants open on Christmas Day, 2022 for a wide range of budgets. The post <strong>OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022</strong> appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Oklahoma Misses Out On 4-Star Edge Rusher to Texas
2023 4-star EDGE Tausili Akana announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
