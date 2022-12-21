ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

The Mule relocates in The Plaza

After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fast Casual

Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut

California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
AutoGuide.com

Oklahoma City Entices Canoo With $1 Million Of Incentives

Canoo could get a boost from Oklahoma City’s coffers. Canoo, the US EV startup aspiring to make and sell its LTV and LDV electric vans, hasn’t been in great straits this year. The company has openly struggled with cash flow. In early 2022, the brand said that it wasn’t sure if it had the money to continue operating.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy