Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
okctalk.com
The Mule relocates in The Plaza
After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma teacher directing faith based film she wrote about her dad’s life who is a Vietnam vet
RIPLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma teacher Robin Maxwell usually teaches students in a classroom in Noble, Okla. Maxwell is currently on Winter break and finds herself on a film set during her school break directing a movie she wrote. Today, the crew was scheduled to shoot exterior scenes. However, the...
KOCO
OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KFOR
Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022
Brett Fieldcamp gives a rundown of the most notable Oklahoma City restaurants open on Christmas Day, 2022 for a wide range of budgets. The post <strong>OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022</strong> appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
AutoGuide.com
Oklahoma City Entices Canoo With $1 Million Of Incentives
Canoo could get a boost from Oklahoma City’s coffers. Canoo, the US EV startup aspiring to make and sell its LTV and LDV electric vans, hasn’t been in great straits this year. The company has openly struggled with cash flow. In early 2022, the brand said that it wasn’t sure if it had the money to continue operating.
“People are just not able to make ends meet,” Mega Christmas distribution helps northeast OKC
An Oklahoma City church embraced the Christmas spirit a little early to help those in need.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
