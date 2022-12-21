ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House

When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Architectural Masterpiece CASCADE in Park City Utah Conceptualized by World Renowned Designer Wallace Cunningham is Back on The Market for $29 Million

3853 E Rockport Ridge Road Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, Park City, Utah is a piece of art aptly named Cascade sits privately on 5.61 view acres within Promontory and adjacent an additional 37.12 acre view corridor in Rockport Ranches to protect those amazing views of the Park City mountains. This Home in Park City offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, please contact Daimon Bushi (Phone: 435-200-4959) & Dash Longe (Phone: 435-631-9302) at Windermere RE Utah – Park City for full support and perfect service.
PARK CITY, UT
Pyramid

UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection

The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Mary Fern Allman Ewell

Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy