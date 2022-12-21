Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
Mayoral year in review: Airport terminal, city hall top Provo’s 2022 accomplishments
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Provo Mayor...
utahstories.com
$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House
When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
kuer.org
Utah County has no homeless shelter, so the community helps fill the gap
Winter in Utah brings a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted dangerously cold conditions for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming, with lows between 0 and 20 degrees. That's why Justin Banks, lead pastor at the Genesis Project in Provo,...
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
PCFD responds to vehicle rollover on State Route 224
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District is currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover at mile marker 8 on State Route 224. The occupants of the car are […]
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
luxury-houses.net
Architectural Masterpiece CASCADE in Park City Utah Conceptualized by World Renowned Designer Wallace Cunningham is Back on The Market for $29 Million
3853 E Rockport Ridge Road Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, Park City, Utah is a piece of art aptly named Cascade sits privately on 5.61 view acres within Promontory and adjacent an additional 37.12 acre view corridor in Rockport Ranches to protect those amazing views of the Park City mountains. This Home in Park City offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, please contact Daimon Bushi (Phone: 435-200-4959) & Dash Longe (Phone: 435-631-9302) at Windermere RE Utah – Park City for full support and perfect service.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection
The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
Audit into SLC School District cites FOX 13 investigation
The Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General has released a 78-page audit into the Salt Lake City School District.
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
KSLTV
Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans
Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers. More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Mary Fern Allman Ewell
Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
Utah County couple wins $25K for digital art now on display in Times Square
Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students often have healthy rivalries that bring notoriety to the schools, like a basketball game or seeing who can collect the most in a food drive. However, there are times when the two schools have Wolverines and Cougars coming together to work on...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
