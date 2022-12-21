ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pyramid

The Royal Blue Collective launches for BYU athlete NIL opportunities

PROVO, Utah — Officially licensed collective of BYU Athletics — The Royal Blue (TRB) — has signed a corporate sponsorship agreement with BYU Athletics. The collective is overseen by a board, independent of BYU Athletics, with a goal to deliver a premier Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) solution that enables BYU to attract and develop gifted athletes who perform at high levels in sports and become well-equipped to thrive in family, faith, and life’s pursuits. It plans to pool funds from fans, alumni, and businesses to help facilitate NIL deals and monetize student-athlete brands.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

BYU men’s hoops showing notable growth late in preseason

This season, the process included 12 new players on the roster and changes in philosophy, both on offense (more free-flowing) and defense (more pressure). A few weeks ago, the process appeared to come to a grinding halt with stunning losses to South Dakota in the Vivint Center and Utah Valley in the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

BYU wins fifth straight game, holds off Weber State 63-57

After BYU lost consecutive games to South Dakota and Utah Valley in early December, getting to ten wins in the preseason seemed like a pipe dream. The Cougars have found some momentum as they near West Coast Conference play and won their fifth straight game Thursday, holding off a dangerous Weber State team 63-57 at the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Mary Fern Allman Ewell

Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Richard S. Dixon

Our wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and brother Richard S. Dixon, age 76, passed away on December 21, 2022, after battling with the heartbreaking disease Lewy Body Dementia. Richard was born on December 9, 1946, in Provo, Utah. He was the youngest of five children born to Glen and Elva Schemensky...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Tony Edmunds

On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Garage band Backhand joins Kilby Block Party lineup after Utah County beginnings

Whether it’s playing a show in Europe or Asia, or getting action figures of themselves, members of Backhand have goals. In fact, they’ve written them out — thumbtacked onto a cork board in the Murray garage where they practice. One of those dreams, they realize, can now get checked off. The self-described “team of winners” will be playing in a major festival for the first time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Carol Ann Goldsberry

Our beloved Carol Ann Goldsberry passed away at the age of 90 on December 16th, 2022 in Orem, UT. Carol was born January 6th, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Moroni Allen and Mary Leota Hansen. After graduating from Boise High School, she met Richard William Goldsberry. The two fell in love and were quickly engaged. They were married on May 1, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson

Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem

More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House

Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright

Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright, 81, of Provo, passed away December 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

12th Annual Boxing Day Salon brings music to Monday evening

Composer Christian Asplund, a professor of music at Brigham Young University, has been introducing area residents to the intimate settings of music salons for nearly 25 years. A music salon generally offers instrumental music that is light, pleasing to the ear and often sentimental. It is suitable for the drawing room rather than the concert hall, according to Google.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Wayne G. Peterson

Wayne G. Peterson, 76, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born in Payson, UT on July 2, 1946 to Charles and Mary Peterson. He was one of seven children. In his younger years he worked on his family farm, he drove trucks delivering flour, he was an avid hunter, he liked to dance and spent a lot of time having fun in his cars. He attended Spanish Fork High School. He married and divorced twice. He married Jody Wiley and they had two sons together. He then married Pamela Wahl and they had two daughters together.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy