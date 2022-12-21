Read full article on original website
The Royal Blue Collective launches for BYU athlete NIL opportunities
PROVO, Utah — Officially licensed collective of BYU Athletics — The Royal Blue (TRB) — has signed a corporate sponsorship agreement with BYU Athletics. The collective is overseen by a board, independent of BYU Athletics, with a goal to deliver a premier Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) solution that enables BYU to attract and develop gifted athletes who perform at high levels in sports and become well-equipped to thrive in family, faith, and life’s pursuits. It plans to pool funds from fans, alumni, and businesses to help facilitate NIL deals and monetize student-athlete brands.
BYU men’s hoops showing notable growth late in preseason
This season, the process included 12 new players on the roster and changes in philosophy, both on offense (more free-flowing) and defense (more pressure). A few weeks ago, the process appeared to come to a grinding halt with stunning losses to South Dakota in the Vivint Center and Utah Valley in the Marriott Center.
UVU athletics putting big dreams on their 2022 holiday wish list
Many youngsters have followed the example of Ralphie Parker from the movie “A Christmas Story” by going to Santa Claus with wishes for things they don’t believe their parents can or would be willing to get for them for Christmas. The hope is that the generous, white-bearded...
BYU wins fifth straight game, holds off Weber State 63-57
After BYU lost consecutive games to South Dakota and Utah Valley in early December, getting to ten wins in the preseason seemed like a pipe dream. The Cougars have found some momentum as they near West Coast Conference play and won their fifth straight game Thursday, holding off a dangerous Weber State team 63-57 at the Marriott Center.
Mary Fern Allman Ewell
Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
Richard S. Dixon
Our wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and brother Richard S. Dixon, age 76, passed away on December 21, 2022, after battling with the heartbreaking disease Lewy Body Dementia. Richard was born on December 9, 1946, in Provo, Utah. He was the youngest of five children born to Glen and Elva Schemensky...
Mayoral year in review: Airport terminal, city hall top Provo’s 2022 accomplishments
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Provo Mayor...
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Tony Edmunds
On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
Garage band Backhand joins Kilby Block Party lineup after Utah County beginnings
Whether it’s playing a show in Europe or Asia, or getting action figures of themselves, members of Backhand have goals. In fact, they’ve written them out — thumbtacked onto a cork board in the Murray garage where they practice. One of those dreams, they realize, can now get checked off. The self-described “team of winners” will be playing in a major festival for the first time.
Utah County couple wins $25K for digital art now on display in Times Square
Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students often have healthy rivalries that bring notoriety to the schools, like a basketball game or seeing who can collect the most in a food drive. However, there are times when the two schools have Wolverines and Cougars coming together to work on...
Carol Ann Goldsberry
Our beloved Carol Ann Goldsberry passed away at the age of 90 on December 16th, 2022 in Orem, UT. Carol was born January 6th, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Moroni Allen and Mary Leota Hansen. After graduating from Boise High School, she met Richard William Goldsberry. The two fell in love and were quickly engaged. They were married on May 1, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem
More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House
Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright
Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright, 81, of Provo, passed away December 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
12th Annual Boxing Day Salon brings music to Monday evening
Composer Christian Asplund, a professor of music at Brigham Young University, has been introducing area residents to the intimate settings of music salons for nearly 25 years. A music salon generally offers instrumental music that is light, pleasing to the ear and often sentimental. It is suitable for the drawing room rather than the concert hall, according to Google.
Wayne G. Peterson
Wayne G. Peterson, 76, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born in Payson, UT on July 2, 1946 to Charles and Mary Peterson. He was one of seven children. In his younger years he worked on his family farm, he drove trucks delivering flour, he was an avid hunter, he liked to dance and spent a lot of time having fun in his cars. He attended Spanish Fork High School. He married and divorced twice. He married Jody Wiley and they had two sons together. He then married Pamela Wahl and they had two daughters together.
Body of airman missing during World War II returns to Provo with ceremony
As dozens of relatives and members of the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard waited in the Salt Lake City International Airport parking lot, word spread that there was a flight delay. It had been over 80 years since Cpl. Merle Pickup had been in Utah — what was another 90 minutes?
