Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

BYU wins fifth straight game, holds off Weber State 63-57

After BYU lost consecutive games to South Dakota and Utah Valley in early December, getting to ten wins in the preseason seemed like a pipe dream. The Cougars have found some momentum as they near West Coast Conference play and won their fifth straight game Thursday, holding off a dangerous Weber State team 63-57 at the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

BYU men’s hoops showing notable growth late in preseason

This season, the process included 12 new players on the roster and changes in philosophy, both on offense (more free-flowing) and defense (more pressure). A few weeks ago, the process appeared to come to a grinding halt with stunning losses to South Dakota in the Vivint Center and Utah Valley in the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU

BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds Boise State Edge Rusher From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picks up a commitment from Boise State edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah. The former Bronco announced his commitment to BYU on Signing Day. Bagnah recorded 10 sacks during his four seasons with Boise State. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. A native of Canada, Bagnah could play along the edge or at a weakside linebacker. He played both positions for Boise State.
PROVO, UT
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is off to the SEC. The graduate transfer announced that he has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Pili has one year of college eligibility remaining. A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Pili played four seasons for the Cougars. During his time in Provo, the former Timpview High standout recorded 191 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Mary Fern Allman Ewell

Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson

Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright

Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright, 81, of Provo, passed away December 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

