Emma Roberts Blooms in Loewe’s Rose Heels & Lace at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Caviar Kaspia Dinner
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts brought a dark flourish to Saks Fifth avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles. Roberts struck a nonchalant pose during the occasion on Wednesday night, snapping photos with boyfriend Cody John, Ava Philippe and Saks CEO Marc Metrick. While arriving, the “Madame Web” star wore a sparkling Emilia Wickstead minidress crafted from layered black floral guipure lace. The romantic $1,395 sleeveless piece included a flared skirt and curved neckline, complete with a fitted paneled bodice. Roberts finished...
Jurnee Smollett Blooms in Sheer Pink Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Jurnee Smollett hit the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The “Birds of Prey” star exuded elegance in a stand-out floral dress and sharp black pumps that offered Smollett’s ensemble a classic addition. Smollett’s look was a lengthy bodycon style made of a peachy pink sheer fabric sporting an embroidered blooming floral print interwoven with iridescent sequins. The dress featured a black sequin trim that lined the bodice, the sparkling embellishments transitioning into delicately draped shoulder straps that sparkled when they caught the light just right. As for accessories, Smollett popped on dainty golden rings on every...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1. Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Readies the LV Skate Sneaker With Monogram Flower Detailing
First spotted on the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway,. has officially released its LV Skate sneaker. The new footwear silhouette, which calls on signature ’90s design codes with a bulkier build and statement colorways, nods to the House’s classic motifs with Monogram Flower detailing and bicolor uppers. In terms of construction, the shoe enlists technical mesh, calf leather and suede — together, the contrasting textiles appear intricately entangled, with a standout padded collar, double laces and a rubber outsole finished with miniature logo inclusions.
'That '90s Show' Trailer: A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg
The Netflix sequel to "That '70s Show" brings back blunts, beer and the basement.
Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
Zoey Deutch Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Jacket With Matching ’60s-Inspired Knee-High Boots
Zoey Deutch served major Barbiecore outfit inspiration while out in New York City on Dec. 8. The “Something From Tiffany’s” star popped in a hot pink Valentino ensemble for the occasion. Deutch was chicly dressed in a button-down jacket and matching miniskirt. The top featured a wide collar, a bow at the neck and side slant pockets. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the 28-year-old entertainer accessorized with a hot pink bucket bag. She also added thin gold hoop earrings and a diamond ring. Deutch parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and...
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night. The fashion brand’s show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern theatre introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes’ rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house. The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courteney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress. Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
