houstonisd.org

HISD Employee graduates with Doctoral Degree alongside sister

HISD Executive Officer of Specialized Learning and Services Khechara Bradford received her Doctoral Degree in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston-College of Education this past weekend alongside her sister, Ayana Lebron, who serves as Director of Special Education for Spring ISD. “It feels amazing,” said Bradford. “Now that it’s...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.

Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local landscaper brings Christmas cheer to 300 seniors

Recently, Bryan Smart, Founder & CEO of SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, and local nonprofit the DMF Group Foundation brightened the holidays today for roughly 300 senior citizens with a Free Holiday Luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall (420 Telephone Road) in Houston!. The Luncheon, presented by the Houston landscaping...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

Texas’ financial surplus could be used for new UH endowment

The University may be in for a windfall this legislative session, as lawmakers are considering granting UH a $1 billion endowment from the state’s near $30 billion surplus. The 88th Texas legislative session begins on Jan. 10. A top priority for representatives will be deciding how to allocate the state’s sizable surplus, part of which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he’d like to see go to universities like UH and Texas Tech.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity

Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston

Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now

IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area warming centers: These buildings are opening to public during hard freeze

As temperatures plummet well below freezing Thursday, several places in the Houston region are opening their doors to the public so they can get out of the cold. At least seven community centers and churches in Houston are opening as warming centers, where shelter, water, food and in some cases beds will be available. There also are some warming centers in nearby municipalities such as Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and Galveston along the Gulf Coast.
