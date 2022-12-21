Read full article on original website
houstonisd.org
HISD Employee graduates with Doctoral Degree alongside sister
HISD Executive Officer of Specialized Learning and Services Khechara Bradford received her Doctoral Degree in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston-College of Education this past weekend alongside her sister, Ayana Lebron, who serves as Director of Special Education for Spring ISD. “It feels amazing,” said Bradford. “Now that it’s...
'It means the world to me': Greenspoint locals grateful after pastor opens church as warming center
The pastor who provided more than three funerals following the deadly 2021 freeze didn't hesitate to open his doors this time around.
defendernetwork.com
Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
defendernetwork.com
Local landscaper brings Christmas cheer to 300 seniors
Recently, Bryan Smart, Founder & CEO of SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, and local nonprofit the DMF Group Foundation brightened the holidays today for roughly 300 senior citizens with a Free Holiday Luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall (420 Telephone Road) in Houston!. The Luncheon, presented by the Houston landscaping...
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
College Media Network
Texas’ financial surplus could be used for new UH endowment
The University may be in for a windfall this legislative session, as lawmakers are considering granting UH a $1 billion endowment from the state’s near $30 billion surplus. The 88th Texas legislative session begins on Jan. 10. A top priority for representatives will be deciding how to allocate the state’s sizable surplus, part of which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he’d like to see go to universities like UH and Texas Tech.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
KVUE
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
HISD school secretary sets fire to avoid meeting with principal over missing money, docs state
The secretary, who was responsible for the school's finances, allegedly set things on fire after the principal noticed vendors had not been paid and cash collected from multiple fundraisers were not deposited into the school's account.
spacecityweather.com
The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston
Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
WacoTrib.com
Madison Dibble: Houston water outage Is tip of America’s tap water iceberg
More than 2 million Texans were left without clean drinking water last month after a treatment facility power outage in Houston. It was the third time that Houstonians were boiling water to brush their teeth in three years. And while the outage undoubtedly caused stress at the end of a...
Texas freeze: How to prep your car for the coming arctic blast
A guide to keeping your car in good shape before temperatures plunge.
houstoncitybook.com
It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now
IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area warming centers: These buildings are opening to public during hard freeze
As temperatures plummet well below freezing Thursday, several places in the Houston region are opening their doors to the public so they can get out of the cold. At least seven community centers and churches in Houston are opening as warming centers, where shelter, water, food and in some cases beds will be available. There also are some warming centers in nearby municipalities such as Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and Galveston along the Gulf Coast.
