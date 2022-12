MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help. The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown […]

MONAHANS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO