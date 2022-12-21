Modified District Government Services for Christmas Day 2022

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 26, the District Government will observe Christmas Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 26:

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, December 26. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

All COVID-19 Service Centers and Monkeypox Walk-In Clinics, as well as the home visit testing and vaccination program will be open Monday, December 26 as regularly scheduled. COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations are available at all centers. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for a list of locations and hours of operation.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 26:

Rapid antigen test kit pick-up and Test Yourself DC PCR kit pick-up locations at all DACL Senior Centers, DPR Recreation Centers, and DCPL locations will be closed on Monday, December 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 as regularly scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, December 26.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, December 24 and Monday, December 26. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 Call Center will be closed on Monday, December 26. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Tuesday, December 27.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, December 26. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Friday, December 23 and reopen on Tuesday, January 3.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Winter Break from Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2. Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, January 3.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, December 26.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, December 26.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, December 26.

DC Public Library (DCPL) All Library locations will be closed on Sunday, December 25, and Monday, December 26. All locations will reopen Tuesday, December 27. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not suspend sanitation services.

All household trash and recycling collections scheduled for Monday, December 26 will be collected as scheduled. Leaf collection also will operate on schedule.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, December 26, but will be open on Tuesday, December 27, for approved Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and non-profit organizations. Residential drop off will resume on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, December 26, but will be open on Tuesday, December 27, for commercial businesses and the District government.

Shredding services at Benning Road Transfer Station will operate as scheduled on Thursday, December 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by residential Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drop-Off on Saturday, December 31, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, December 27 during permitted work hours.

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Sunday, December 25 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit, however, construction will be allowed on Monday, December 26. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, December 26.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Sunday, December 25, and Monday, December 26. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, December 27. Streetcar ticketing and towing will occur whenever the service is in operation.

All DC Circulator and DC Streetcar routes will be suspended on Sunday, December 25 and will resume normal service operations on Monday, December 26.