WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
Washington County Hardest Hit By Storm – Some Power Outages Could Last Until Dec. 27
Washington County has the most power outages in the state with thousands out of power as of 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. And the end may not be near. Some customers could be without power through Monday, Dec. 27, said Hillarie Scott, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management by phone to The Bridge Dec. 24.
