ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
NASDAQ

ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
NASDAQ

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to reportedly halve partners’ bonus pool

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon seems to have put the firm’s esteemed partners on his “naughty list” this year. The Wall Street tycoon will shrink the bonus pool for the roughly 400 partners by as much as half, according to a report. While the decision won’t be finalized until the end of the year, the move to cut back on compensation is part of Solomon’s larger effort to boost shareholder returns as Wall Street profits slump, Semafor reported Friday. The Goldman partners — who will receive bonuses at the beginning of the new year — typically receive compensation in line with the prestigious...
tipranks.com

‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company...
NASDAQ

Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mitek Systems (MITK) closed at $10.04, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile...
NASDAQ

Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
SAN JOSE, CA
NASDAQ

Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $21.50, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
NASDAQ

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
NASDAQ

Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ

Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ

Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $72.42, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy