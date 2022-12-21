ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whtc.com

Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets

LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
HOLLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

ARF contest, Ice Breaker, and electric cars

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.
THREE RIVERS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's what it looks like in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Saugatuck Brewing Co. targets 2023 opening date at new Kalamazoo location

KALAMAZOO, MI — Saugatuck Brewing Co. is preparing to open the doors to its new location in Kalamazoo in a few weeks. The brewing company, which is based out of Douglas and also has a location in Grand Rapids, closed down its previous Kalamazoo location in June to begin moving into the longtime home of Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant. Olde Peninsula closed in July 2021, citing the pandemic as a reason.
KALAMAZOO, MI

