These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Tree houses, yurts expected at park near Lake Michigan in 2024
FERRYSBURG, MI – Yurts, tree houses, a campground, kayak access, improved parking areas and restrooms and more are expected to be completed at Ottawa Sands park in 2024. The host of improvements in the first phase is billed at about $9.1 million, with only about $4.7 million of those funds raised or pending.
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
ARF contest, Ice Breaker, and electric cars
The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brick & Brine to expand popular happy hour offerings in new year
KALAMAZOO, MI — While many go to Brick & Brine for the restaurant’s fine dining dinner options and fancy cocktail list, the establishment’s happy hour is quickly getting noticed around Kalamazoo. The happy hour menu will soon be expanded, too. The Greenleaf Hospitality Group restaurant, located at...
Religious groups offer virtual Christmas services amidst storm
As road conditions continue to worsen during a powerful winter storm hitting West Michigan, religious groups have had to make some tough decisions during one of the most important times of the year for them.
Here's what it looks like in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.
Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor. The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events. A post on...
Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
What’s going on off Byron Center Avenue? Developer has major plans
KENT COUNTY, MI — A new 178-unit apartment project is set to break ground in Wyoming next year. The apartments will be located on the north side of 52nd Street SW, east of Byron Center Avenue. The 11.79-acre property is southwest of The Pines Golf Course and will house a total of 15 buildings.
Saugatuck Brewing Co. targets 2023 opening date at new Kalamazoo location
KALAMAZOO, MI — Saugatuck Brewing Co. is preparing to open the doors to its new location in Kalamazoo in a few weeks. The brewing company, which is based out of Douglas and also has a location in Grand Rapids, closed down its previous Kalamazoo location in June to begin moving into the longtime home of Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant. Olde Peninsula closed in July 2021, citing the pandemic as a reason.
City of Portage more than doubles water connection rates for 2023, ups sewer fees by 71%
PORTAGE, MI — Special assessment rate hikes heading into 2023 have multiple residents frustrated in a Portage neighborhood that is expected to get connected to city sewer and water next year. At the Portage City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the council unanimously approved rate hikes of 124%...
