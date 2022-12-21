Read full article on original website
Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief
The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Investment advisor accused of embezzling $260,000 from clients to face trial
A Kent County investment advisor who is accused of taking $260,000 from his clients was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Jaime Westenbarger, 45, of Nashville, TN was bound over following a...
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
Blizzard continues Saturday, roads remain snow-covered
Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m.
ARF contest, Ice Breaker, and electric cars
The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
Saugatuck Brewing Co. targets 2023 opening date at new Kalamazoo location
KALAMAZOO, MI — Saugatuck Brewing Co. is preparing to open the doors to its new location in Kalamazoo in a few weeks. The brewing company, which is based out of Douglas and also has a location in Grand Rapids, closed down its previous Kalamazoo location in June to begin moving into the longtime home of Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant. Olde Peninsula closed in July 2021, citing the pandemic as a reason.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Firefighters Thank Community for Support as Grain Elevator Fire Smolders
Photo of The Anderson's Grain Elevator Fire taken Monday, December 19. The fire at The Anderson’s Incorporated grain elevator that began Sunday night is now smoldering thanks to the efforts of dozens of fire crews and the support of the local community. When residents of Richland Township awoke Monday...
