The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO