Van Buren County, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fennville reprimands outgoing police chief

The Fennville City Commission voted unanimously after a closed session on Monday, Dec. 19, to formally reprimand the city’s outgoing police chief. The reprimand comes as Fennville Police Chief Greg Rukucki leaves the city after announcing his resignation last month. The city is scrambling to supply police protection, relying on neighboring departments to “lend” an officer for city coverage.
FENNVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
legalnews.com

Investment advisor accused of embezzling $260,000 from clients to face trial

A Kent County investment advisor who is accused of taking $260,000 from his clients was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Jaime Westenbarger, 45, of Nashville, TN was bound over following a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

ARF contest, Ice Breaker, and electric cars

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
MLive

Saugatuck Brewing Co. targets 2023 opening date at new Kalamazoo location

KALAMAZOO, MI — Saugatuck Brewing Co. is preparing to open the doors to its new location in Kalamazoo in a few weeks. The brewing company, which is based out of Douglas and also has a location in Grand Rapids, closed down its previous Kalamazoo location in June to begin moving into the longtime home of Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant. Olde Peninsula closed in July 2021, citing the pandemic as a reason.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
wsgw.com

Firefighters Thank Community for Support as Grain Elevator Fire Smolders

Photo of The Anderson's Grain Elevator Fire taken Monday, December 19. The fire at The Anderson’s Incorporated grain elevator that began Sunday night is now smoldering thanks to the efforts of dozens of fire crews and the support of the local community. When residents of Richland Township awoke Monday...
RICHLAND, MI

