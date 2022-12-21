Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
KOLO TV Reno
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 29829
Loan No.: ******5432 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 8/24/2020. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. On 1/12/2023 at 2:00 PM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee Will Sell At Public Auction Ot The Highest Bidder For Cash at the Front steps to the County Courthouse, 885 East Musser Street, Carson City, Nevada, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 9/8/2020 as Instrument No. 510107, of the official records in the Office of the Recorder of Carson City County, Nevada, executed by Donald Freeze And Melanie Freeze, Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants, as Trustor, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee For Planet Home Lending, Llc, Its Successors And Assigns as Beneficiary, all that certain property situated in said County and State, and more commonly described as: Lot 73, Of Silver Bell Subdivision, According To The Official Map Thereof, Filed In The Office Of The Recorder Of Carson City, State Of Nevada, On March 8, 1965 In Book 1 Of Maps, Page 249, As File No 8785. A.P.N.: 009-068-04The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 601 Pat Ln, Caron City, Nevada 89701 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of $324,884.88, the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the first publication date of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. Beneficiary’s bid at sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept, all payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in the applicable sections of the Nevada Administrative Code and authorized to do business in the State of Nevada, or other such funds acceptable to the Trustee. The Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Breach and Default and of Election to Cause Sale of Real Property Under Deed of Trust to be recorded in the County where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recording. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Sale Information Can Be Obtained Online AT Https://Mkconsultantsinc.Com/Trustees- Sales/ For Automated Sales Information Please Call: (877) 440-4460 Date: 11/30/2022 Prestige Default Services, LLC Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 Tina Suihkonen, Vice President of Operations and Compliance A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California} ss County of Orange} } On 11/30/2022 before me, Ariel Del Pinto, Notary Public, personally appeared Tina Suihkonen personally known to me (or proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence) to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/ her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. Witness my hand and official seal. Signature Ariel Del Pinto (Seal) My Comm. Expires Dec 23, 2022.
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno. The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting. Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on...
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Whisky Advocate
Frey Ranch: Grain to Glass in Western Nevada
In the high desert country of northwest Nevada, about 75 miles from the California line, lies the city of Fallon. It’s an outpost along cross-country U.S. Route 50, on a stretch of highway known as The Loneliest Road in America for its endless reaches of dusty desert terrain. But Fallon is an oasis in this vast desert, with fertile farmland nurtured by snowmelt from the nearby Sierra Nevada range as well as Lake Tahoe on the California border. This bountiful land is most famous for its rich yields of alfalfa, which is prized by cattle ranchers and thoroughbred breeders around the world.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Round Hill man arrested for lewdness with a child; Authorities seek more info
ROUND HILL, Nev. — A Round Hill man accused of lewdness with a child is in custody after authorities searched his home and discovered evidence he was planning to make contact with several other underaged children in Stateline and South Lake Tahoe. Zachary Nance, 35, was arrested Thursday, Dec....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
sfstandard.com
A (Former) Local’s Guide to Winter in North Lake Tahoe
I grew up on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, and while much has changed since I was shredding it on the ski team in middle school, some things—like where to get the best burrito—have always stayed the same. To start, let’s make one thing clear: If you’re looking...
mynews4.com
Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
