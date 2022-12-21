Loan No.: ******5432 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 8/24/2020. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. On 1/12/2023 at 2:00 PM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee Will Sell At Public Auction Ot The Highest Bidder For Cash at the Front steps to the County Courthouse, 885 East Musser Street, Carson City, Nevada, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 9/8/2020 as Instrument No. 510107, of the official records in the Office of the Recorder of Carson City County, Nevada, executed by Donald Freeze And Melanie Freeze, Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants, as Trustor, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee For Planet Home Lending, Llc, Its Successors And Assigns as Beneficiary, all that certain property situated in said County and State, and more commonly described as: Lot 73, Of Silver Bell Subdivision, According To The Official Map Thereof, Filed In The Office Of The Recorder Of Carson City, State Of Nevada, On March 8, 1965 In Book 1 Of Maps, Page 249, As File No 8785. A.P.N.: 009-068-04The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 601 Pat Ln, Caron City, Nevada 89701 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of $324,884.88, the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the first publication date of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. Beneficiary’s bid at sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept, all payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in the applicable sections of the Nevada Administrative Code and authorized to do business in the State of Nevada, or other such funds acceptable to the Trustee. The Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Breach and Default and of Election to Cause Sale of Real Property Under Deed of Trust to be recorded in the County where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recording. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Sale Information Can Be Obtained Online AT Https://Mkconsultantsinc.Com/Trustees- Sales/ For Automated Sales Information Please Call: (877) 440-4460 Date: 11/30/2022 Prestige Default Services, LLC Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 Tina Suihkonen, Vice President of Operations and Compliance A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California} ss County of Orange} } On 11/30/2022 before me, Ariel Del Pinto, Notary Public, personally appeared Tina Suihkonen personally known to me (or proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence) to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/ her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. Witness my hand and official seal. Signature Ariel Del Pinto (Seal) My Comm. Expires Dec 23, 2022.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO