City of Fort Collins Delay Opening on December 22

Due to inclement weather conditions, all City of Fort Collins buildings and facilities will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The Gardens on Spring Creek, the Farm, and Timberline Recycling Center will be closed. Transfort services will operate on a normal schedule.

Camp FunQuest School Out Day at Northside Aztlan Community Center will operate on a normal schedule (7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual.