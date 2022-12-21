ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI

You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
HackerNoon

2023 Observability Predictions: Open Source is the Key to Explosive Growth

The observability industry is projected to grow about 8% in 2023, a continuation of a strong growth trend since the 90’s. It’s a projection that’s easy to agree with from the inside looking out. Old players continue to scale, and new players crop up and move into new niches. There’s no horizon in sight. The continued economic growth is good news for investors, who pour billions more into ventures, new and old, year after year. But what’s the driver behind the unending expansion? The following are my predictions for observability in 2023, focused on new trends, capabilities, technologies, and fundamental drivers of value across a complex and evolving landscape.
HackerNoon

Exploring Lookup Arguments

As mentioned in the previous article Hello, OlaVM!, OlaVM’s vision is to build a high-performance ZKVM, and this article will focus on one of the tools that make OlaVM high-performance, namely, Lookup Arguments. Lookup Arguments play an important role in reducing the size of the circuit, thereby improving Zero Knowledge efficiency, and it’s widely used in the circuit design of ZKVMs. Throughout this article you’ll learn more about the following:
HackerNoon

Building Continuous Delivery Pipeline using CDK Pipelines Modern API

In this step-by-step tutorial, we're going to learn how to build continuous delivery using CDK pipelines using modern API. Before discussing CDK Pipelines, let us discuss a few things first so that we're all on the same page. What is a CI/CD pipeline?. A CI/CD pipeline automates your software delivery...
HackerNoon

Strategies to Increase Customer Lifetime Value

Growing a business is a lot of hard work. There is no corner-cutting involved in it. If it has to be done, it has to be done. There are no two ways about it. The easiest way to grow your business is by acquiring new customers and retaining the existing ones. In short, more emphasis must be placed on increasing the Customer Lifetime Value or CLV or CLTV so that the churn is low. Therefore, plan and strategize accordingly.
Fortune

LinkedIn founder and VC Reid Hoffman says ‘human amplification’ via A.I. will revolutionize large enterprises in the next five years

Reid Hoffman (center), partner at Greylock, founder of LinkedIn, and co-founder of A.I. startup Inflection, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2022. Workers in professions ranging from software engineering to medicine can plan to benefit from human amplification—the coupling of human intelligence with technology—within...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HackerNoon

Using Truffle L2 Boxes to Bridge Blockchain Networks

It’s well known that many blockchains have scalability and congestion problems. These issues have wide-ranging effects from slow transaction times to increased transaction fees and degraded user experience. One solution is for web3 to be multi-chain using L2 (layer two) chains. Ethereum L2s, such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon,...
HackerNoon

Micro-Frontends: Using TypeScript's Ambient Modules

I’m working on a project where we’re breaking up a monolithic application into a series of micro-frontends using single-spa. Single-Spa is a micro-frontend framework. Our project uses webpack externals to treat certain dependencies as in-browser modules. This means to exclude them during build-time and expect the browser to provide them at run-time.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Open Source Software Impacts Supply Chain Security

Nearly 95% of all vulnerabilities are found in transitive dependencies – open source code packages not selected by developers, but indirectly pulled into projects, according to research presented by Endor Labs. “In this environment, open source software is the backbone of our critical infrastructure, but even veteran developers and...
HackerNoon

Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide

No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
hackernoon.com

8 Debugging Techniques for Dev & Ops Teams

Software engineers spend most of their time debugging. And their work is not so easy as they have to look into different layers of the software, which are not in their direct control. They just have to take an insight into the error log. This blog will help you understand...
HackerNoon

IIOT – Receiving Data From Mercury Meters Via RS-485 Over TCP/IP

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a technology that is used in manufacturing, warehouses, factories, and laboratories. It is used to automate and simplify manufacturing processes. Some examples of IIoT:. Sensors on equipment and machines collect data about their operation and help prevent breakdowns. Climate control systems that analyze...
HackerNoon

Imbalanced Datasets & How to Properly Deal with Them

Since the dawn of machine learning, imbalanced datasets have been plaguing the workdays of anyone working on classification problems. In truth, handling an imbalanced data set isn’t that complicated if you know what you’re doing. In case you do not, I’ll introduce you to the concept of classification problems, talk about real life examples, and share efficient ways to handle imbalanced data.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

