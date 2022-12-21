ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Health Sciences Centre offers cash for new permanent hires

Kingston Health Sciences Centre needs more staff for priority areas and it’s willing to pay to make it happen. The hospital announced on Thursday a new recruitment incentive program for new hires, existing staff who refer new staff to sign on, and relocation assistance. Jason Hann, executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing officer, said it is looking to fill 200 vacancies in units identified as being in priority need.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility

ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY

Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

CAUTION: City, County & State All Issue Weather Warnings

The City of Rye, Westchester County and the New York State Police have all issued severe weather warnings as of early Thursday afternoon. The City will have extra police and fire staff working during the impending storm. Weather services are predicting heavy rainfall with moderate flooding and heavy winds Thursday...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

No playing from Stewart to Iceland in early 2023

STEWART AIRPORT – Play Airlines, the popular daily service between New York Stewart International Airport at Newburgh and Iceland, has suspended flights from January 9 through February 16 in the new year. The reason is seasonal demand is low. The airline said it will be back later in February...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy