FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Health Sciences Centre offers cash for new permanent hires
Kingston Health Sciences Centre needs more staff for priority areas and it’s willing to pay to make it happen. The hospital announced on Thursday a new recruitment incentive program for new hires, existing staff who refer new staff to sign on, and relocation assistance. Jason Hann, executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing officer, said it is looking to fill 200 vacancies in units identified as being in priority need.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Gov. Hochul announces pardons and sentence commutations for 13 people
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week she is granting clemency to 13 people convicted of crimes, including nine who have lived crime-free for years and four who are still serving prison time. The list did not include Poughkeepsie mother Nikki Addimando, who is still serving time for killing her alleged...
Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY
Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
New state law expands definition of rape
Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree.
myrye.com
CAUTION: City, County & State All Issue Weather Warnings
The City of Rye, Westchester County and the New York State Police have all issued severe weather warnings as of early Thursday afternoon. The City will have extra police and fire staff working during the impending storm. Weather services are predicting heavy rainfall with moderate flooding and heavy winds Thursday...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Storm floods streets and buildings in Village of Saugerties (photos)
Saugerties police today witnessed flooding on Light House Drive and Ferry Street in the Village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra provided these dramatic photographs of streets and buildings being overrun with flood water.
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout W…
Beloved New Windsor athlete dies after battle with cancer
Jett Diaz’s obituary says he passed away surrounded by family and that “Jett was known for his unique laugh and infectious smile. He had a way of finding the humor in everything and always looking on the bright side.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
No playing from Stewart to Iceland in early 2023
STEWART AIRPORT – Play Airlines, the popular daily service between New York Stewart International Airport at Newburgh and Iceland, has suspended flights from January 9 through February 16 in the new year. The reason is seasonal demand is low. The airline said it will be back later in February...
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
