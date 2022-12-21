U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch talks to NPR's A Martinez about Rohingya refugees who have arrived in Indonesia needing medical attention. A boat carrying more than 180 Rohingya refugees has arrived in Indonesia. It's the second boat with refugees to do so in recent days. These members of the stateless, persecuted Muslim minority have been drifting for weeks without food or water before reaching shore. They fled from Bangladesh, where about a million Rohingya live in refugee camps after escaping a deadly military-led campaign targeting them in Myanmar. Joining us now is Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the U.N. Refugee Agency. First off, can you tell us in what state these refugees arrive in, in Indonesia?

20 HOURS AGO