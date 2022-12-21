Read full article on original website
NPR
Encore: Researchers in Brazil credit scientific discoveries to the power of sound
The Amazon is the largest and most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet. And one of the best ways to really experience it may just be to listen to it. Researchers in Brazil credit the power of sound for leading them to finds, including the world's loudest birds. With support from the U.N. Foundation, NPR's Kirk Siegler traveled to the Amazon, to a place called Camp 41, and sent us this audio postcard.
'It just dies': Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs
Underneath the calm turquoise waters off eastern Thailand, a rapidly spreading disease is killing corals over vast stretches of the sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change. Scientists believe overfishing, pollution and rising water temperatures because of climate change may be making the reefs more vulnerable to yellow-band disease.
After weeks at sea, dehydrated Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia
U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch talks to NPR's A Martinez about Rohingya refugees who have arrived in Indonesia needing medical attention. A boat carrying more than 180 Rohingya refugees has arrived in Indonesia. It's the second boat with refugees to do so in recent days. These members of the stateless, persecuted Muslim minority have been drifting for weeks without food or water before reaching shore. They fled from Bangladesh, where about a million Rohingya live in refugee camps after escaping a deadly military-led campaign targeting them in Myanmar. Joining us now is Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the U.N. Refugee Agency. First off, can you tell us in what state these refugees arrive in, in Indonesia?
