Search for a critical missing 71-year-old male continues

Related
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant
The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of …. The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Winter storm...
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
KARE
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot in the head in St. Paul
A St. Paul mother of four has been identified as the latest homicide victim in that city. Lashonda Nix is the 39th person murdered in St. Paul this year.
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Animal Charity says pets left out in cold will be confiscated
Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity of Ohio says any pets found left outside will be confiscated and owners will be charged with animal cruelty.
Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children.
Officials: Hazardous road conditions continue to impact Tri-State
Roads are snow- and ice-covered across the Tri-State after 2 to 5 inches of snow fell overnight amid blizzard conditions.
When will wind speeds die down? :
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
A major winter storm has arrived in the Greater Cincinnati area with all-types of winter precipitation and powerful winds forecasted. Multiple counties across Greater Cincinnati have declared snow emergencies or travel advisories ahead of the storm. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory...
Fox 19
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in...
More than 2,000 homes without power in the Tri-State
Around 2,000 homes are without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
