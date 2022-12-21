ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce Township, OH

Search for a critical missing 71-year-old male continues

By Megan Alley, Sun Editor
Authorities are still searching for a critical missing 71-year-old male. On Dec. 7, 2022, the Pierce Township Police Department shared the news that Thomas A. Mills went missing. Photo provided.

Authorities are still searching for a critical missing 71-year-old male. On Dec. 7, the Pierce Township Police Department shared the news that Thomas A. Mills went missing. Mills is described as a 71-year-old white male. He’s 4-foot-11, weighs 115 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Dec. 6 at approximately 8:00 a.m., in the Amelia Court Apartment’s parking lot at 1381 W. Ohio Pike. According to PTPD Chief Paul Broxterman, search and rescue teams, including Ohio Lands SAR, are continuing their exhausted search for Mills. Anyone with information regarding Mills is asked to contact the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or 513-732-2231.

