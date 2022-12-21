ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No reports of postal uniform theft, home invasion scheme: USPS

By SOPHIA TULP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMQpl_0jqdlaiO00
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. Social media users are spreading warnings of a postal service scam to claim without evidence that people are breaking into homes posing as mail carriers ahead of the holidays. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

CLAIM: A U.S. Postal Service uniform store was robbed in Tennessee in a scheme to impersonate postal workers and break into homes.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement division, which investigates robberies and burglaries of postal facilities, among other crimes, says it has not received any recent reports of such a scheme; nor is it aware of any dedicated uniform stores run by the Postal Service. The police department in a Tennessee community where one social media user claimed the robberies took place also said it had no evidence of such crimes.

THE FACTS: Social media users are spreading warnings of a postal service scam to claim without evidence that people are breaking into homes posing as mail carriers ahead of the holidays.

“Please be alert the united states postal service uniform store was broke in over the weekend uniforms were stolen & they are wearing them showing up at people homes stating they have a package for them & when the door is opened they force there way in robbing people at gun point & tying them up getting away with money & valuables,” wrote one social Facebook user who received nearly 4,000 shares on the post.

The user did not say where the alleged robberies were taking place or give any further details or evidence. The user did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Searches for recent news reports about such a crime did not return any results.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the agency’s law enforcement division, said in a statement to The Associated Press that it had not received any reports of “uniform store” thefts.

The inspection service investigates robberies and burglaries of postal facilities, mail fraud and mail theft and enforces laws that defend the postal system from illegal use.

In fact, Dan Mihalko, a spokesperson for the inspection service, said the division wasn’t aware of the U.S. Postal Service having any such dedicated stores that sell only uniforms.

“Postal uniforms are purchased through authorized vendors who also sell other types of uniforms,” Mihalko wrote in an email.

While the original poster did not give location details, one Facebook user in the comments claimed it happened in Nutbush, Tennessee, a rural, unincorporated community in Brownsville.

The chief of the Brownsville Police Department, Barry Diebold, told the AP that the agency had not received any reports involving postal uniform thefts or related home invasions. He confirmed there was no dedicated U.S. Postal Service uniform store in the community.

A regional postal inspector based in Tennessee referred the AP to the national inspection service, but declined to comment further.

While Memphis, Tennessee, also includes a small neighborhood called Nutbush, a public information officer for the city police department told the AP that the agency had not received any reports of crimes matching this description, either.

“I have not located any reports involving someone in a postal worker’s uniform committing robberies,” said public information officer Theresa Carlson.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 1

