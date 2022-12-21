Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Be Careful What You Wish For
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan want to run the ball well and often, there's no doubt about that, and obviously TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that. Dykes recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and broke down his plan for slowing down the Wolverines. "That's going to be the...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina
Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State pulls away from Oakland in second half
EAST LANSING, Mich. - EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 16 points, Jaden Akins added 15 and Michigan State pulled away in the second half for a 67-54 win over Oakland on Wednesday for the Spartans' third straight win. Hauser made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and...
diehardsport.com
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West ...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
12newsnow.com
Local athletes take advantage of early signing period
BEAUMONT, Texas — Another early signing period is in the books and once again multiple Southeast Texans took advantage. Here's a look at today's reported signees. For any additions please email aelam@12newsnow.com. BEAUMON UNITED. Trealyn Porchia - Prairie View A&M (Basketball, Football) LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE. Amier Washington - Texas Tech...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
impact89fm.org
Lansing business, The Record Lounge, is the only female-owned record store in Michigan
Lansing-born owner of The Record Lounge, Heather Frarey, started her business with a partner during the 2008 recession. Against all odds of the national financial crisis, Frarey became the only female record store owner in Michigan. Her partner later left the business, and though a few women in Michigan own record stores with their husbands, Frarey is the only woman doing it all on her own.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control
LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
impact89fm.org
Stoddard Starbucks workers go on strike
Stoddard Starbucks workers went on strike the weekend of December 16th due to unfair working conditions. They could be seen outside the business holding signs in protest. Matthew Kain, 27, is the labor organizer for Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board Workers United. “What is happening here today is we...
KHOU
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
