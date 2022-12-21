ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WolverineDigest

Be Careful What You Wish For

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan want to run the ball well and often, there's no doubt about that, and obviously TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that. Dykes recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and broke down his plan for slowing down the Wolverines. "That's going to be the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
binghamtonhomepage.com

Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina

Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State pulls away from Oakland in second half

EAST LANSING, Mich. - EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 16 points, Jaden Akins added 15 and Michigan State pulled away in the second half for a 67-54 win over Oakland on Wednesday for the Spartans' third straight win. Hauser made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
12newsnow.com

Local athletes take advantage of early signing period

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another early signing period is in the books and once again multiple Southeast Texans took advantage. Here's a look at today's reported signees. For any additions please email aelam@12newsnow.com. BEAUMON UNITED. Trealyn Porchia - Prairie View A&M (Basketball, Football) LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE. Amier Washington - Texas Tech...
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
impact89fm.org

Lansing business, The Record Lounge, is the only female-owned record store in Michigan

Lansing-born owner of The Record Lounge, Heather Frarey, started her business with a partner during the 2008 recession. Against all odds of the national financial crisis, Frarey became the only female record store owner in Michigan. Her partner later left the business, and though a few women in Michigan own record stores with their husbands, Frarey is the only woman doing it all on her own.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
The Detroit Free Press

House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control

LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
FLINT, MI
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
impact89fm.org

Stoddard Starbucks workers go on strike

Stoddard Starbucks workers went on strike the weekend of December 16th due to unfair working conditions. They could be seen outside the business holding signs in protest. Matthew Kain, 27, is the labor organizer for Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board Workers United. “What is happening here today is we...
EAST LANSING, MI

