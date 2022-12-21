ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJQBG_0jqdjML400

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s one of the busiest weeks of the year for travel, with people across the country hitting the road for the holidays.

A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we’re expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday. The forecast calls from anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain, accompanied by potentially damaging wind gusts of 45 to 65 miles per hour.

So how will the stormy weather affect the driving conditions? Here’s a look at some of the routes you may be traveling:

Driving to the Cape?

Roads will be wet and winds will be whipping. Gusts will top out between 50 and 65 miles per hour during the height of the storm. Avoid traveling on Friday if possible, and instead plan to leave Thursday or Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUGwZ_0jqdjML400

Driving to Boston?

Similarly to the Cape, this is a wet and windy storm for the Boston area. Much of southeastern New England will see 2-3 inches of rain. Gusts in Boston will range from 50 to 65 miles per hour.

Keep in mind, as colder air works in on the backside of the storm, icy spots may develop later Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Holiday Travel Guide: When are the best and worst times to drive?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvKxK_0jqdjML400

Driving to Connecticut?

Winds will still be strong as you head west, but the range is looking closer to 40 to 55 miles per hour. Rainfall totals will also be similar, creating tough travel conditions for Thursday night into Friday. Use extra caution and give yourself additional time to get to where you need to be.

The potential also exists for a “flash freeze” late Friday night. As cold air works in, any wet spots on roadways could freeze over quickly, causing additional travel issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfMSZ_0jqdjML400

Driving up north?

The precipitation will begin as snow or a wintry mix Thursday evening with light accumulations possible, especially in higher elevations. However, as warmer air eventually wins out, expect most areas to see plain rain and windy conditions.

As cold air works in behind the system, precipitation could end as snow with some additional accumulations possible.

Any snowpack will be melting, so there may be additional runoff on roadways and into rivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esz1Q_0jqdjML400

Comments / 3

 

MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Severe weather causing flight disruptions in RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country.  “My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was […]
FLORIDA STATE
darientimes.com

Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm

Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard

For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow

BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
MassLive.com

Power outages possible as wind advisories warn of downed branches, trees during storm

Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are expected to get very high winds as a massive winter storm barrels down across New England on Friday. At 3:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for coastal communities that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. South winds of 20 and 30 miles per hour will have gusts peaking upwards of 60 miles per hour. The coast could experience some isolated gusts of 65 miles per hour during the morning hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall

(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages

Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England

The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
BOSTON, MA
