Maryville, IL

KMOV

Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
EAST ALTON, IL
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
5 On Your Side

6 fires set inside Marriott hotel near airport

ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Dix home destroyed by fire

A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
DIX, IL
advantagenews.com

House fire in Brighton Friday night

It was a bitterly cold night to fight a fire, but crews from Brighton were able to successfully put one out, Friday night. The department’s report on Facebook does not give a specific address, but says they arrived on the scene of a house fire around 6:45 pm and were there for about two hours.
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Chief praises crew battling Alton fire

Firefighters from Godfrey and East Alton helped Alton firefighters battle a blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street on Thursday. The fire broke out just before 4:30pm at a home that quickly became fully involved. Several firefighters were rotated in and out due to the frigid temperatures. In addition...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Exit ramp reopened on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

