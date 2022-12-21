Read full article on original website
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
Cancer patient on way to recovery thanks to St. Louis surgeon
ST. LOUIS — Michael and Teri McDermott are finally taking steps in a new direction. "It has been crazy and a whirlwind,” said Teri McDermott. A long and frightening journey brought them to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. The McDermotts are from Seattle, but their active lifestyle...
KMOV
Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
Gas spill contained at Metro East oil refinery, cleanup underway
WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Cleanup efforts are underway after a gas spill Friday evening at a Metro East oil refinery. Emergency crews reported a gas spill around 6 p.m. Friday at Kinder Morgan’s Midwest Terminal. The site is located at 1000 BP Lane in Wood River, Illinois. Officials...
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
KMOV
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A holiday miracle came a week early for a Metro family. After spending eight months at St. Louis Children’s hospital, baby girl Vivi is home with her family just in time for Christmas. Vivi’s mom, Amy Sullivan, said she was born in April with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
6 fires set inside Marriott hotel near airport
ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help....
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
advantagenews.com
House fire in Brighton Friday night
It was a bitterly cold night to fight a fire, but crews from Brighton were able to successfully put one out, Friday night. The department’s report on Facebook does not give a specific address, but says they arrived on the scene of a house fire around 6:45 pm and were there for about two hours.
advantagenews.com
Chief praises crew battling Alton fire
Firefighters from Godfrey and East Alton helped Alton firefighters battle a blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street on Thursday. The fire broke out just before 4:30pm at a home that quickly became fully involved. Several firefighters were rotated in and out due to the frigid temperatures. In addition...
Exit ramp reopened on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
Person struck and killed on I-270 Wednesday evening
A person was struck and killed on I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
