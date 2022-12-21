(WASHINGTON, DC) - The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are excited to announce the integration of the official music of Washington, DC, Go-Go, into the 311 caller experience. DC311 delivers a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors searching for city services and information, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, when 311 callers navigate the service request system to request services such as trash removal, pothole repair, bulk pick-ups, they will hear Go-Go selections written, produced, and performed by the first cohort of DPR’s Crank Music Program.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO