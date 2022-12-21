ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dc.gov

U.S. Census Bureau Numbers Show DC’s Population Stabilizing

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The U.S. Census Bureau released new population numbers that estimate the District’s population is 671,803 as of July 1, 2022. This is the first year the District has experienced a net positive population increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The recent data from...
WASHINGTON, DC
dc.gov

DC 3-1-1 and DPR’s Crank Music Program Integrate Go-Go Music into Customer Service Calls

(WASHINGTON, DC) - The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are excited to announce the integration of the official music of Washington, DC, Go-Go, into the 311 caller experience. DC311 delivers a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors searching for city services and information, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, when 311 callers navigate the service request system to request services such as trash removal, pothole repair, bulk pick-ups, they will hear Go-Go selections written, produced, and performed by the first cohort of DPR’s Crank Music Program.
WASHINGTON, DC
dc.gov

OCTFME RECOGNIZES FOCUS SOCIAL CLUB AS THE DECEMBER 2022 LOCATION OF THE MONTH

– The Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) recognizes FOCUS SOCIAL CLUB, as the December 2022 Location of the Month. The Focus Social Club, located in Ward 6 on the historic H Street Corridor, located in Northeast Washington DC is a visually appealing location for a special event or media production. The look, feel and atmosphere at the Focus Social Club combines rustic exposed brick walls and lush greenery, provides a dynamic visual backdrop for multitude of dramatic, non-fiction, or still photography shoots.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy