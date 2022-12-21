This has been an exciting year not just for the new Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce but for our region and the great state of Colorado as well. The Black Chamber had its start 30 years ago, when Colorado Springs was a city without an organization that cared about the prosperity of Black businesses. USAF Col. James Stewart (Ret.) saw that problem and created a solution, launching the Black Chamber in 1992. We celebrate and honor the 30th anniversary of this organization with a fresh new look, mission, vision, leadership, branding, website, social media, bylaws, strategy — and the will to bring this community together in a way that hasn’t been done before. Leading this bold new initiative are Dr. Kenya Lee, Natasha Hutson, Amy Red Cloud, Juaquin Mobley and Kendall Godley. These are some of the most brilliant minds in the great state of Colorado. In 2023, we are excited about a new strategic plan and adding more transformational leaders to the Black Chamber board of directors. Leadership is important for the future of our City of Champions.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO