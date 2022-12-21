Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused in 4 bank robberies heads to circuit court
Two local district judges have advanced cases against a Troy man accused of robbing four banks in Oakland County. The bindovers happened at the conclusion of preliminary exams in 44th District Court on Dec. 19 and 52-4 District Court on Dec. 22 for Eddie Flint, 29, charged with four counts each of armed robbery and bank robbery.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 25 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Beaumont...
The Oakland Press
Berkley’s K-9 dog to get his own body armor
Bear, a member of the Berkley Public Safety Department’s K-9 unit, is one lucky dog. The canine is in line to get a bullet and stab protective vest to wear on the job. Berkley police said the vest is a charitable donation from a nonprofit group, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak craft whiskey distiller to expand with $65K state grant
Royal Oak’s only homegrown whiskey distillery, Motor City Gas on Fourth Street, is set to expand its production with help from a state grant. Owned by Rich Lockwood and his wife, Tonya, of Royal Oak, the couple also owns a farm in Ann Arbor where they grow their own heirloom and organic grains to make the many different types of whiskey they sell in their tasting room at 325 E. Fourth Street.
The Oakland Press
Charitable organizations for holiday donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of charitable organizations seeking donations:. • American Legion, www.legion.org/donate. • American Red Cross, www.redcross.org, 800-HELP-NOW (800-435-7669), mail a check to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. • Baldwin Center, baldwincenter.networkforgood.com,...
The Oakland Press
Enjoying a clear-eyed at Christmas
Anita Laws is happy this Christmas for many reasons. For starters, the Pontiac resident knows what day it is. At 54, Laws said, she’s missed a lot of holidays because she was mired in addiction and rarely aware of the date. The day Laws was born, medical tests showed...
The Oakland Press
Hazel Park honors the late Terry Thomas
HAZEL PARK – Part of Terry Thomas’ legacy was his willingness to work in the community to give back to anyone in need. Now his legacy will live on forever at Hazel Park Schools. On Wednesday, at halftime of the Vikings’ varsity boys basketball game against Monroe Jefferson,...
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake students spread holiday cheer
On Dec. 14 the Walled Lake Northern High School student council delivered gifts to students at Dickinson East Elementary School in Hamtramck as part of their 7th annual Gift Drive. Walled Lake Northern administrators decide which school to partner with annually based on its need for resources. Ninety-eight percent of...
The Oakland Press
Belle Isle and Detroit Zoo closed for the day
The Belle Isle Nature Center and the Detroit Zoo are temporarily closed on Friday, Dec. 23, because of the bitter cold weather and dangerous travel conditions. The closure includes both normal daytime operating hours at the Zoo and Nature Center, as well as scheduled Wild Lights events in the evening at the Detroit Zoo.
The Oakland Press
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams canceled for final 2 nights
The annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams,an event organized to bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients at a Royal Oak hospital, will not be held as scheduled on Friday night, Dec. 23 or Saturday night, Dec. 24, because of the bitter cold temperatures. Moonbeams gatherings were to run through Christmas Eve...
The Oakland Press
See the houses recognized in Troy’s annual Christmas decorating contest
Looking for something fun to do over the holiday weekend?. The city of Troy has issued a list of winners and a map of houses that were recognized in its annual Christmas decorating contest. You can view the list and map at https://troymi.gov/departments/community_affairs/holidaylightscontest.php. If you can’t get out to see...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff announces new scholarship for Oxford students
Some Oxford students have the promise of a brighter future with the announcement of a new scholarship from the Oakland County Deputy Sheriffs Association/Family Benevolent Fund. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced five scholarships of $500 for Oxford students in school on Nov. 30, 2021, who plan on attending Oakland Community College.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Bloomfield Hills senior guard coming through loud and clear
Oakland’ County’s most notable “silent assassin” on the boys basketball court, Bloomfield Hills senior guard Noah Adamczyk, is being quite loud to start the 2022-2023 season. Like nuclear explosion loud. Bloomfield Hills is undefeated at 5-0 entering Christmas Break and Adamczyk is absolutely torching the competition...
The Oakland Press
‘Deck the Halls with Dinos’ at Cranbrook
Families looking for some educational fun over break can explore all things paleontology at the Cranbrook Institute of Science’s “Deck the Halls with Dinos” event, planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 27-30. Take part in immersive dinosaur-themed activities, fossil presentations, a scavenger hunt and more. And don’t forget to take a selfie with the full-sized Triceratops skull cast on-site. All activities are free with the purchase of general museum admission. The Cranbrook Institute of Science is located at 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. More information at science.cranbrook.edu.
