Read full article on original website
Related
How a miracle tool enables severely autistic kids to communicate for the first time
At a school in middle-class Riverhead, Long Island, I sat surrounded by a small class of teens — all with autism, with little or no ability to speak. For most of their lives, their thoughts have been locked inside, as many onlookers (but not their families) regarded them as strange, simple kids who flapped their arms, grunted or hissed, seemingly detached from everyday life. Only, they weren’t. They were detached from a way of communicating. And a miracle is happening at this school and a few others across the country, which could give hope to the hundreds of thousands of parents...
DVM 360
Provide LOVE with end-of-life care
Dr Mary Gardner's tips on ensuring a compassionate end-of-life experience for pets and her inspiration for pursuing this commendable field. Veterinary professionals involved in end-of-life care handle the toughest, most emotional aspect of pet ownership. During her presentation at the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Mary Gardner, DVM, co-founder and chief information officer of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-home Euthanasia in Jupiter, Florida, shared simple advice for these fellow veterinary staff to follow: LOVE rules.1.
Comments / 0