Bison Viewing at San Angelo State Park Saturday
SAN ANGELO – With the weather improving Saturday, the San Angelo State Park will host a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon. Come out tomorrow, the 24th, for a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon!. You'll be able to see them from the warmth of your vehicle. If you...
Winter Weather Closures Begin in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX —With winter weather at full force in the Concho Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22, winter weather delays have begun. The first to close its campus was Angelo State University. They made the announcement this afternoon on their Twitter page. "Due to inclement weather and dangerously cold wind chills, Angelo State University will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Essential staff personnel should contact their direct supervisor for further information."
Former Employees Hijack the Craving Crab Social Media Page to Share Shocking Message
SAN ANGELO, TX – Former employees at the local cajun seafood restaurant 'The Craving Crab' on Wednesday afternoon hijacked the business' Facebook page and made viral post that might shock you. In the post the former employees made claims that new management fired the entire serving staff, got in...
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
Freezing Temps Shouldn't Stop Anglers from Throwing a Line in the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, TX – Don't let this freezing weather deter you from fishing this weekend because on Thursday the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the Concho River downtown with Rainbow Trout. According to the TPWD San Angelo Inland Fisheries Department, on Dec. 22, crews stocked hundreds of trout into...
Polar Vortex Sends West Texas into Deep Freeze Friday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures in San Angelo fell overnight to almost single digits as a Polar Vortex major winter storm blanketed much of the nation canceling thousands of flights and creating holiday travel chaos heading into the Christmas weekend. In San Angelo, the temperature dropped to 12 degrees in...
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
Exciting Changes Coming to San Angelo's Boys and Girls Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – Since 1965 the Boys & Girls Club has served youth in San Angelo, Texas, as part of a joint effort with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which was formed in 1906. We have always prided ourselves on being the leader in the field of...
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
NWS Meteorologists Merry Christmas...
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo took to Facebook Christmas Eve to wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a poem. (To the tune of a certain grandma/reindeer song) We all got run over by an arctic air mass. But at least its warming up...
WATCH: Concho Valley Football Stars Make the ALL-COVER1 Team
SAN ANGELO- COVER1 is near an end and the Crew has built three ALL-COVER1 Teams plus MVPs, Six-Man teams, and something special for people in need. First things first, our COVER1 superlatives including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Tyler...
BREAKING: More Volunteers Needed at the Warming Shelter Through the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have prompted the City of San Angelo to open a warming shelter through Christmas. The City and the American Red Cross are operating the warming shelter in the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center on Farr St. and they are still looking for volunteers this weekend to help at the warming shelter.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Arrests for Fighting, Assaulting a Cop & Shooting a Gun in Town Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 12 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Discharging a Firearm inside the City Limits. Two San Angelo men were...
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
Goodfellow AFB Squadron Rips Off the Angry Cactus On Purpose
SAN ANGELO, TX — The iconic plastic cactus that adorns the top of the Angry Cactus West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave., became more infamous this week when a squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base incorporated it into their version of a “kraken.”. Supporters of...
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Volunteers Wanted at the Warming Shelter This Holiday Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX — As the temperatures continue to drop, the City of San Angelo is looking for volunteers this weekend to help out at the warming shelter. The City is in need of volunteers to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Robert Salas at [email protected] (mail to:[email protected]).
Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, DWI & Weed Possession Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Drugs, Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm, and Driving While Intoxicated. 46-year-old Roger Owen was arrested by San Angelo...
San Angelo Man Gets Prison Time for Breaking his Roommate's Jaw
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Thursday morning was sent to prison after spending over a year in the Tom Green County Jail for breaking a man's jaw over a phone charger. According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2022, Marcus Brown, 43, of San Angelo,...
