FOX40

Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Red’s Pizzeria & Tap House

Veteren-owned, family run, home away from home pizzeria. At Red’s Pizzeria, they serve handcrafted artisan wood-fired pies paired with organic, eclectic, and wild game custom creations. Purchase 4 pies and receive one Red’s tee shirt. 6696 Lonetree Blvd. Suite E. Rocklin, CA. 916-872-1036. Facebook: @RedsPizzaRocklin. Instagram: @RedsPizzaRocklin.
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room

SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
itinyhouses.com

One Bed Tiny House Is An Easily Towable 30FT Residence

With a spacious porch, solid construction and a weight that’s on the lower end of the spectrum, this one bedroom tiny house is a solid, well-rounded choice. For $100K, you get 360 square feet in a 30-feet footprint and all the things you’ll need to get started on living tiny!
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A look at the Elk Grove real estate market

The market has seen some big changes thanks to the increase in interest rates. Prices have dropped. Homes are taking longer to sell and fewer homes are selling. Sold homes over the same quarter compared to last year are down over 50%. The average price per square foot over the...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County

(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA

