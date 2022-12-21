Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California Store
Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
Fox40
Red’s Pizzeria & Tap House
Veteren-owned, family run, home away from home pizzeria. At Red’s Pizzeria, they serve handcrafted artisan wood-fired pies paired with organic, eclectic, and wild game custom creations. Purchase 4 pies and receive one Red’s tee shirt. 6696 Lonetree Blvd. Suite E. Rocklin, CA. 916-872-1036. Facebook: @RedsPizzaRocklin. Instagram: @RedsPizzaRocklin.
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
Rising housing inventory will accelerate a 20% plunge in home prices as a meaningful recovery 'is still miles away,' Pantheon Macro says
"The scale of the collapse in demand over the past year is enough by itself to drive home prices lower from here," Pantheon Macro said.
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
Here's what Sacramento googled the most in 2022
It appears that Sacramento has a very diverse taste in music.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wave of canceled flights across US causing Christmas travel headaches at SMF, LAX, SFO
This story has been updated with end-of-day figures for Thursday. Holiday travel, which is in full swing Thursday and Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, got no mercy from Mother Nature, as winter storms level a one-two punch for air travel. Those headaches have trickled down to airports in Sacramento and other parts of California.
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
West Sacramento faces community opposition over Tower Bridge Gateway renaming | To the Point
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento City Council approved renaming the Tower Bridge Gateway last month after the city’s former mayor, Christopher Cabaldon. Cabaldon was the city's first elected mayor who served just over two decades on the city council before losing re-election to current mayor Martha Guerrero back in 2020.
How a California city was named after a New Jersey Senator and Mexican-American War veteran
(KTXL) — The City of Stockton in Central California owes its name to a man who fought against slavery in Africa but was not an abolitionist at home, who was a pivotal figure in the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, and who was the grandson of one of the signers […]
itinyhouses.com
One Bed Tiny House Is An Easily Towable 30FT Residence
With a spacious porch, solid construction and a weight that’s on the lower end of the spectrum, this one bedroom tiny house is a solid, well-rounded choice. For $100K, you get 360 square feet in a 30-feet footprint and all the things you’ll need to get started on living tiny!
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A look at the Elk Grove real estate market
The market has seen some big changes thanks to the increase in interest rates. Prices have dropped. Homes are taking longer to sell and fewer homes are selling. Sold homes over the same quarter compared to last year are down over 50%. The average price per square foot over the...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County
(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
mitechnews.com
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Comments / 0