USA Volleyball has selected Kansas City, Missouri, to host the 2025 Girls Junior National Championship for the 11-13 age divisions. USA Volleyball announced earlier this year it is splitting the Girls Junior National Championship beginning in 2023 and having one tournament for the 11-13 age divisions and one for 14-17. Kansas City has previously hosted the Boys Junior National Championship and annually hosts the USA Volleyball Show Me Qualifier.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO