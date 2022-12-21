BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors will hold its final meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, December 27 at 9 a.m. on the top floor of the Custer County Courthouse. The agenda includes end-of-month claims, the Board of Equalization’s tax list corrections, as well as a motor vehicle exemption application for Jennie Melham Medical Center of Broken Bow.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO