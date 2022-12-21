Read full article on original website
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
Sheridan Media
Convicted Felon Arraigned in Federal Court For Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man was recently arraigned in Federal Court in Wyoming for illegally possessing a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in Federal Court in Wyoming for 38-year-old Patrick Schutz of Casper. Schutz pleaded not guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for January 23, 2023. If convicted, Schutz faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years federal prison for tax, wire fraud
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her litigation against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in Orange County Monday to 14 years in federal prison for tax and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti’s sentence will run consecutively —...
Corrupt Fed Who Helped Armenian Crime Boss Sentenced After Judge Rejects New Trial Bid over Lawyer’s Bar Exam Fraud
A former Homeland Security Investigations agent who prosecutors say was “cut-off financially” by the crime boss he’d been helping has been sentenced to spend about 10 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme with a corrupt lawyer. Felix J. Cisneros, 48, avoided the additional two years...
WacoTrib.com
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen
A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
Washington Examiner
Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says
A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
Killer in Gruesome Idaho Murders Likely Watching Case Unfold: Ex-FBI Agent
"I really believe this is someone in and around their circle," Jennifer Coffindaffer said. "This is someone that has been hurt."
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair. Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office. The...
Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a win for the Justice Department as it pursues the little-used charge for members of multiple extremist groups who contributed to the chaos at the Capitol.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud
The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...
Sand Hills Express
Two seniors, convicted after feeding stray cats, file appeal and prepare to sue
After two Alabama women were arrested, fined and sentenced to jail as well as probation in connection to feeding stray cats in their neighborhood near Montgomery, their attorneys filed a formal appeal seeking a jury trial and are preparing to sue the city. Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary...
Prosecutors urge judge to deny Heather Mack temporary release from prison
Federal prosecutors opposing the release of onetime Chicago socialite Heather Mack said Monday that the 27-year-old not only conspired to have her mother killed overseas in 2014 — but that she “was directly involved in her mother’s murder.”
Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday
Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
