ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BELMONT, NC
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
Sheridan Media

Convicted Felon Arraigned in Federal Court For Possession of a Firearm

A Casper man was recently arraigned in Federal Court in Wyoming for illegally possessing a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in Federal Court in Wyoming for 38-year-old Patrick Schutz of Casper. Schutz pleaded not guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for January 23, 2023. If convicted, Schutz faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
CASPER, WY
WacoTrib.com

Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
KILLEEN, TX
Washington Examiner

Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says

A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
People

Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat

Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair. Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Hill

Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, was found guilty Tuesday of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a win for the Justice Department as it pursues the little-used charge for members of multiple extremist groups who contributed to the chaos at the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
thecryptocurrencypost.net

BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud

The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...
Connecticut Public

Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy