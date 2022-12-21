Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
click orlando
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
10NEWS
How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather
TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
Is it time to cover my plants for the cold weather?
TAMPA, Fla. — As snow, ice and Arctic air begin to sweep across the country, the Tampa Bay area is preparing for a cold snap of its own. Freeze watches are in place for most Tampa Bay area counties for Friday night into Saturday morning. And below-freezing temperatures don't exactly agree with our tropical Florida plants.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
This Florida Community Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Florida.
wogx.com
Central Florida freeze: Tips on how to prepare for chilly weather, hard freeze
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures of the season. If you haven't already broken out that winter coat, now's the time to do so!. With chilly temperatures expected to drop on Christmas Eve, many residents may feel caught off guard with how to prepare for such big weather changes in the Sunshine State. How do you keep your plants alive? Will your pipes be affected? How do you keep your family safe?
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
FWC investigates illegally airbrushed gopher tortoise found in Zephyrhills
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A gopher tortoise is now in the care of Owl's Nest Sanctuary after the animal was found in Zephyrhills with a desecrated shell. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that it's illegal to paint or airbrush a tortoise's shell and confirmed they are investigating this case.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0