Lakeland, FL

click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
TITUSVILLE, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Is it time to cover my plants for the cold weather?

TAMPA, Fla. — As snow, ice and Arctic air begin to sweep across the country, the Tampa Bay area is preparing for a cold snap of its own. Freeze watches are in place for most Tampa Bay area counties for Friday night into Saturday morning. And below-freezing temperatures don't exactly agree with our tropical Florida plants.
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Central Florida freeze: Tips on how to prepare for chilly weather, hard freeze

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures of the season. If you haven't already broken out that winter coat, now's the time to do so!. With chilly temperatures expected to drop on Christmas Eve, many residents may feel caught off guard with how to prepare for such big weather changes in the Sunshine State. How do you keep your plants alive? Will your pipes be affected? How do you keep your family safe?
FLORIDA STATE
