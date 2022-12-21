Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With Iconic 2022 People's Choice Awards Performance
Watch: Shania Twain Accepts PCA Music Icon Award With Heartfelt Speech. This award show moment impresses us very much. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry. (See the complete list of winners here.)
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there's one thing that does impress us much, it's Shania Twain's incredible career. Over the years, the "You're Still the One" songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it...
Kelly Clarkson Brings ‘Baby Girl’ River Rose to the People's Choice Awards & Their Outfits Are So Festive
Kelly Clarkson was sparkling at 2022 People’s Choice Awards yesterday, where she took home the Daytime Talk Show award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. And one of her biggest fans was by her side — her 8-year-old daughter River Rose! The mother-daughter duo looked festive for the holiday season, with the American Idol alum in a sheer red ruffle dress. Her daughter, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, was wearing a gold dress with sparkly sequins, white stockings, and a white ribbon in her hair. She also had a chic pink crossbody bag on her shoulder as she gave her...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!
Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton. It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour
If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
CMT
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
The Story Behind Keith Urban’s Romantic Song, “My Heart is Open”
Three years after he checked himself into a rehab center in Palm Springs, California – where he spent 90 days receiving treatment for addiction and alcoholism – Keith Urban embraced a wholly brand-new life. The peace and serenity he found were evident in his 2009 album Defying Gravity, more particularly in the romantic ballad “My Heart is Open.”
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
Shania Twain announces San Antonio stop on 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
Tickets go on sale in December.
Taylor Swift set to bring storytelling to the big screen with feature film debut
Taylor Swift is ready to express her creativity in a new kind of way. The nearly 33-year-old is set to direct her very first feature film. Find out more
People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Stuns on People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet
Carrie Underwood changed up her look Tuesday night. Normally, the country music superstar wears ethereal ball gowns as she walks a major red carpet. But for the People’s Choice Award. she gave us tailored sophistication. Underwood opted for a black suit adorned with silver and gold crystal flowers. She...
Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video
Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film. A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their...
Comments / 0