SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Brings ‘Baby Girl’ River Rose to the People's Choice Awards & Their Outfits Are So Festive

Kelly Clarkson was sparkling at 2022 People’s Choice Awards yesterday, where she took home the Daytime Talk Show award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. And one of her biggest fans was by her side — her 8-year-old daughter River Rose! The mother-daughter duo looked festive for the holiday season, with the American Idol alum in a sheer red ruffle dress. Her daughter, who she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, was wearing a gold dress with sparkly sequins, white stockings, and a white ribbon in her hair. She also had a chic pink crossbody bag on her shoulder as she gave her...
SANTA MONICA, CA
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
KOEL 950 AM

Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour

Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
IOWA STATE
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour

If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CMT

Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...

