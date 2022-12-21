Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
wrwh.com
Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature
(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
Extreme winds and below freezing temps causing power outages across the Upstate
High winds and freezing temperatures are putting a strain on the power grid and causing outages around the area. As of 1030 AM Friday, Duke Energy was reporting that over 20,000 customers around the Upstate were without power
accesswdun.com
Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home
No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Scam alert in Barrow County
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
fox5atlanta.com
Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
Man faces drug charges in Anderson Co.
A man is facing drug charges Thursday in Anderson County.
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they think is a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
