Carnesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature

(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
accesswdun.com

Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home

No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
BALDWIN, GA
WGAU

Scam alert in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE

