Inflation 2022: Where Each Generation Is Cutting Holiday Costs
While inflation eased up a bit in October -- it decreased to 7.7%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data -- Americans are still feeling the pinch of soaring prices in every corner of their...
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
KUTV
Some states still delivering final round of stimulus payments as inflation lingers
WASHINGTON (TND) — States across the country have sent checks or given tax rebates to people in an effort to provide relief from inflation that is running near four-decade highs. About 20 states have offered some form of relief benefit this year as prices for food, electricity and other...
Americans Aren't Saving Money Right Now — and It's Not Just Because of Inflation
Dwindling savings could mean trouble for many Americans as the threat of a recession looms.
Fewer tourists and less spending in Las Vegas as inflation takes its toll
Las Vegas is seeing few tourists and less spending from the tourists who are there, according to a new report. Researchers say inflation is nipping American's gambling plans.
Wholesale inflation rises faster than expected in November as high prices persist
Inflation at the wholesale level increased faster than expected in November as producer prices remain stubbornly high, the Labor Department reported on Friday.
US News and World Report
'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation
(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
Inflation is significantly stressing 75% of Americans—here's how they're making ends meet
If you drive a car, buy groceries, eat out at restaurants, or have spent money on pretty much anything in the United States in the last 12 months, you've likely felt the impact of this period of record-high inflation. Inflation hit its highest point in 40 years in June 2022, with prices for all consumer goods rising 9.1% over 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And while the October data shows that inflation is slowing down—consumer goods are now 7.7% higher year-over-year—it's...
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
marketplace.org
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and company got one of their last data points on inflation before the Fed meets next week to hike interest rates: The November producer price index — that’s prices at the wholesale level — was up 0.3% over the month before and 7.4% from a year earlier.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent...
Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
The continued drop in labor costs has economists pointing to private sector profits as a main driver of inflation, undercutting arguments from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to bring down consumer prices that remain around 40-year highs. Unit labor costs, which are measured by the Labor Department to determine how much businesses are paying…
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply
China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
NASDAQ
Can the Santa Claus Rally Survive the Inflation Report?
At this time of year, those like myself who write about markets are prone to talking about something known as a “Santa Claus Rally,” the tendency of stocks to perform well from year's end through the beginning of the new year. Nobody is sure why this happens, but it has been a relatively reliable phenomenon for long enough to be real. This year, Santa's magic will have to be very strong to overcome what hit the wire this morning.
US News and World Report
Online Inflation Falls at Steepest Rate Since Early Days of the COVID Crisis
For years, the World Wide Web provided a steady dose of disinflation, pushing prices for a variety of goods downward as consumers were exposed to a broader array of purchasing options. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and consumers – locked in their homes – found themselves competing for scarce products...
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
CNBC
Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace. U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data showed,...
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
