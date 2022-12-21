ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation

(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
The Herald News

Inflation is significantly stressing 75% of Americans—here's how they're making ends meet

If you drive a car, buy groceries, eat out at restaurants, or have spent money on pretty much anything in the United States in the last 12 months, you've likely felt the impact of this period of record-high inflation. Inflation hit its highest point in 40 years in June 2022, with prices for all consumer goods rising 9.1% over 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And while the October data shows that inflation is slowing down—consumer goods are now 7.7% higher year-over-year—it's...
The Hill

Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver

The continued drop in labor costs has economists pointing to private sector profits as a main driver of inflation, undercutting arguments from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to bring down consumer prices that remain around 40-year highs. Unit labor costs, which are measured by the Labor Department to determine how much businesses are paying…
wealthinsidermag.com

Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply

China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
NASDAQ

Can the Santa Claus Rally Survive the Inflation Report?

At this time of year, those like myself who write about markets are prone to talking about something known as a “Santa Claus Rally,” the tendency of stocks to perform well from year's end through the beginning of the new year. Nobody is sure why this happens, but it has been a relatively reliable phenomenon for long enough to be real. This year, Santa's magic will have to be very strong to overcome what hit the wire this morning.
US News and World Report

Online Inflation Falls at Steepest Rate Since Early Days of the COVID Crisis

For years, the World Wide Web provided a steady dose of disinflation, pushing prices for a variety of goods downward as consumers were exposed to a broader array of purchasing options. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and consumers – locked in their homes – found themselves competing for scarce products...
Reuters

German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
The Center Square

Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
CNBC

Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace. U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data showed,...

