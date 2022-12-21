Read full article on original website
Related
Emiliano Martinez is dubbed 'the most hated Argentine' and a 'born provocateur' in the French press
Martinez has not won himself many fans in France following his actions during Argentina's victory, as well as his taunts towards hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of the game.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
thecomeback.com
FIFA makes major move against Salt Bae
FIFA is officially investigating Salt Bae. Nusret Gökçe, the international culinary influencer known to most as, “Salt Bae,” almost caused an international incident Sunday. The famed ‘Salt Bae’ pestered Lionel Messi and World Cup champion Argentina on the pitch following a bitterly contested final with France.
Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
BBC
Andre Onana: Cameroon goalkeeper retires from internationals after World Cup dispute
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has retired from international football after falling out with head coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup. Song said Onana had asked not to play in Cameroon's second group match against Serbia. He was suspended from the national team and did not feature again, flying out...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina
The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in the tournament, and the Silver Boot for scoring seven goals in seven games (one goal fewer than Kylian Mbappe).
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
BBC
Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer
A photographer whose image of Lionel Messi became part of the most-liked Instagram post ever said it was "simple luck" that he caught the moment. The footballer chose Shaun Botterill's photo of him celebrating Argentina's World Cup win as the first image in a gallery to celebrate the achievement. The...
One stunning drone video captures the moment when 4 million Argentinian soccer fans flooded the capital to celebrate the World Cup victory
Argentina declared a public holiday to celebrate their first World Cup championship since 1986.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final
Fifa is investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae and a number of other people gained "undue access" to the pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar. Salt Bae, the Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the World Cup trophy while celebrating with Argentina players after their win over France.
Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry told AFP on Saturday. "There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations," said a notification sent to all NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by a spokesman for the economy ministry.
Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
NBC Sports
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
Sporting News
Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Airbus pledges deeper industrial ties with India
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to deepen its industrial presence in India, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Wednesday after meeting the country's prime minister.
Indians face up to 3-year waits for U.S. tourist visas as consulates on the subcontinent are in disarray
In a Facebook group filled with almost 25,000 South Asians looking to travel to the U.S., daily anonymous posts fly in by the hundreds. “I am looking for B1/ B2 visa appointment in the next year,” one person wrote. Dozens of commenters underneath the appeal affirm its message: “Me...
India to get its first Muslim woman fighter pilot
A girl from India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has been selected to become the country’s first female Muslim fighter pilot.Sania Mirza is the daughter of a television mechanic and will soon on 27 December join the country’s National Defence Academy (NDA), a premier joint defences training institute located in Pune city, reported news agency ANI. Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam "I was very much inspired by Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi & seeing her I decided to join NDA. I hope younger generation will someday get inspired by...
Comments / 0